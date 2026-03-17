3,000 MW Electrolyser, 8.62 Lakh Ton Green Hydrogen Capacity Awarded Under NGHM: Shripad Naik
Shripad Naik said that 3,000 MW per annum of electrolyser manufacturing capacity has been awarded, with a total financial incentive of Rs 4,440 crore.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Around 3,000 MW of annual electrolyser manufacturing capacity and 8,62,000 metric tonnes of green hydrogen capacity have been awarded under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), India aims to establish a green hydrogen production capacity of 5 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030.
Sharing the current status of the Mission, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik said that 3,000 MW per annum of electrolyser manufacturing capacity has been awarded, with a total financial incentive of Rs 4,440 crore.
While 862,000 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green hydrogen production capacity has been awarded, at a total financial incentive of Rs 5,294 crore, the minister said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.
Speaking further, Naik said 20,000 tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production and supply capacity has been awarded for supply to the refineries of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, at a total financial incentive of Rs 240 crore.
Besides, various green hydrogen pilot projects are also being undertaken in the country, the minister said.
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