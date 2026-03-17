ETV Bharat / bharat

3,000 MW Electrolyser, 8.62 Lakh Ton Green Hydrogen Capacity Awarded Under NGHM: Shripad Naik

New Delhi: Around 3,000 MW of annual electrolyser manufacturing capacity and 8,62,000 metric tonnes of green hydrogen capacity have been awarded under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM), India aims to establish a green hydrogen production capacity of 5 million metric tonnes per annum by 2030.

Sharing the current status of the Mission, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Shripad Naik said that 3,000 MW per annum of electrolyser manufacturing capacity has been awarded, with a total financial incentive of Rs 4,440 crore.