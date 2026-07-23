3,000-Kg Cannon Theft In Madhya Pradesh: Police Pursue Leads Into Rajasthan
A 3,000 kg, 500-year-old cannon was stolen from Narwar Fort in Shivpuri. Police suspect it was moved to Rajasthan; a joint recovery operation is underway.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Shivpuri: A historic cannon weighing 3,000 kilograms and dating back 500 years was stolen from Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri last week, prompting a probe across two states.
The cannon, believed to be a valuable artefact from the 18th-century Scindia dynasty, was removed by unidentified suspects using a crane and loaded onto a large vehicle during the night, and they fled.
Police suspect that the cannon was shifted to Rajasthan shortly after the theft. “We have launched a search operation in coordination with Rajasthan Police in Gavda Meena village in the Hindaun region of Rajasthan,” officials said.
The joint effort involves extensive excavations at suspected sites using metal detectors and heavy machinery in hopes of recovering the stolen artefact, they said.
The District Superintendent of Police (DSP), Shivpuri, also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the accused.
The station house officer (SHO) of Narwar, Vinay Yadav, said that the police are closely monitoring suspects and leads in collaboration with Rajasthan police. “The investigation is progressing well, and we expect to solve the case soon,” he said.
The theft also caused outrage among locals and history enthusiasts who value Narwar Fort’s architectural splendour and historical significance. “The loss of the cannon is considered a blow to the region’s cultural heritage,” said a resident.
Some unconfirmed reports pointed to a more serious motive that the cannon might have been stolen to damage a nearby earthen dam. “This incident has caused concern along the border. We have no confirmation so far, but we are still considering that threat,” said an official.
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