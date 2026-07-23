ETV Bharat / bharat

3,000-Kg Cannon Theft In Madhya Pradesh: Police Pursue Leads Into Rajasthan

Shivpuri: A historic cannon weighing 3,000 kilograms and dating back 500 years was stolen from Narwar Fort in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri last week, prompting a probe across two states.

The cannon, believed to be a valuable artefact from the 18th-century Scindia dynasty, was removed by unidentified suspects using a crane and loaded onto a large vehicle during the night, and they fled.

Police suspect that the cannon was shifted to Rajasthan shortly after the theft. “We have launched a search operation in coordination with Rajasthan Police in Gavda Meena village in the Hindaun region of Rajasthan,” officials said.

The joint effort involves extensive excavations at suspected sites using metal detectors and heavy machinery in hopes of recovering the stolen artefact, they said.