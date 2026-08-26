ETV Bharat / bharat

‘300 Kg Marijuana, Uttar Pradesh MLA’s Gate Pass’: Madhya Pradesh Police Seize Massive Drug Haul After Highway Chase

Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Police have seized over 300 kilograms of ganja (marijuana) worth crores from a container truck in Chhindwara, which was being escorted by a car with a Uttar Pradesh MLA’s gate pass.

Officials said that the police captured both vehicles following a highway pursuit after they broke through the barricades near the Amarwara Police Station and tried to flee. “When the container was opened near the Temni forest area, a huge quantity of marijuana worth crores of rupees was recovered,” they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Dhurve said that at least seven persons, including six occupants of the vehicles and the driver of the container truck, had been detained for questioning.

“All of them are reported to be from Uttar Pradesh. Marijuana and cash were recovered from both the container and the luxury car. We also seized a revolver from the accused,” he said.