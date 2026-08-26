‘300 Kg Marijuana, Uttar Pradesh MLA’s Gate Pass’: Madhya Pradesh Police Seize Massive Drug Haul After Highway Chase
Madhya Pradesh police seized 300 kilograms of marijuana from a truck escorted by a car displaying a Uttar Pradesh lawmaker's pass, arresting seven people.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Police have seized over 300 kilograms of ganja (marijuana) worth crores from a container truck in Chhindwara, which was being escorted by a car with a Uttar Pradesh MLA’s gate pass.
Officials said that the police captured both vehicles following a highway pursuit after they broke through the barricades near the Amarwara Police Station and tried to flee. “When the container was opened near the Temni forest area, a huge quantity of marijuana worth crores of rupees was recovered,” they said.
Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Dhurve said that at least seven persons, including six occupants of the vehicles and the driver of the container truck, had been detained for questioning.
“All of them are reported to be from Uttar Pradesh. Marijuana and cash were recovered from both the container and the luxury car. We also seized a revolver from the accused,” he said.
Dhurve further revealed that police had received a tip-off that Marijuana was being transported in a black car with a gate pass (No. 602) issued to a Uttar Pradesh MLA on its windshield.
“The car bears the registration number UP32RP 5056. We are currently investigating the authenticity of the gate pass and the involvement of the MLA,” he said.
According to Amarwara SHO, the marijuana was being smuggled from Odisha to Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh. The suspects drove through Chhattisgarh before entering Madhya Pradesh via Balaghat and Seoni districts to reach Chhindwara. From there, they planned to travel north through Sagar to reach their destination.
“There is a suspicion that a larger gang may be behind these individuals, who were brazenly smuggling marijuana in the container. The interrogation of the accused is currently ongoing, and they are verifying whether the Legislative Assembly pass was genuine,” he said.
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