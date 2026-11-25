30 Missing Terrorists From Reasi Exfiltrated To Pakistan For Arms Training, Want To Revive Terrorism In J&K, Says DGP
Police have also attached approximately 29 kanals of land, belonging to five terrorists of Reasi.
Published : November 25, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached the properties of thirty terrorists from Reasi district who went missing between 1991 and 2003 and have exfiltrated to Pakistan where they are working for a terror outfit, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat said on Wednesday.
Police said the terrorists are supplying arms, ammunition and money to revive terrorism in the region.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, DGP Prabhat said that the Mahore Police Station received information through reliable sources that 30 terrorists hailing from Mahore and Chassana, missing from 1991 to 2003, had crossed over to Pakistan for weapons training for waging war against India.
"These persons are now working for HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) in Pakistan and are supplying arms and ammunition, money, to promote terrorism in J&K, besides instigating and radicalising the youth for taking part in terror activities in the area," the DGP said in a post on X.
Sh Nalin Prabhat, DG-P, has ordered the attachment of approx 29 kanals of land, belonging to five notorious terrorists, of Reasi, who are operating from Pakistan. @HMOIndia @AmitShah @LokBhavanJandK @OfficeOfLGJandK @manojsinha_ @AdgpArmedJK @SIAJKPolice @Traffic_hqrs @RailwayPoliceJK @KashmirPolice @ZPHQJammu @igp_jammu @crimebranchjkp @digjammu @UHqrs @digrprange @rphqdkr_jkp @DIGCKRSGR @dig_north @DigSkr @KathuaPolice @sambapolice @Dis_Pol_Jammu @UdhampurPolice @REASIPOLICE @dpododa @SSPKishtwar @RambanPolice @RAJOURIPOLICE @Poonch_Police @SrinagarPolice @BudgamPolice @Gbl_Police @BaramullaPolice @SoporePolice @bandiporapolice @HandwaraP @policekulgam @AnantnagPolice @policekulgam @AwantiporPolice @ShopianPolice @ssppul @JK4C_Cyber @CyberJammu @Cyberpolicekmr— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) November 25, 2026
The accused include Mohd Qayoom of Shadole, Mohd Sabdar of Shajroo, Ghulam Mohd and Ghulam Qadir, both sons of Samdoo and residents of Khour, Mushtaq Ahmad of Khour and Khushal Hussain, a resident of Dada.
The list also names Abdul Majeed, Mohd Rafiq, alias Shabir, Shabir Ahmad and Manzoor Ahmad, all residents of Karmkatha, Makhna and Alaf Din, both residents of Shajroo, Abdul Majeed of Lar, Ghulam Mohd, alias Gamma, of Shajroo, and Mushtaq Ahmad of Sildhar.
They also include Mohd Yousuf Khakmat, alias Bilal (callsign), of Shadool, Mohd Iqbal and Mohd Ashraf, both residents of Chakrass, Ghulam Mohd of Ladh, Abdul Hamid Najar, alias Mahamdoo, of Shibrass, Jamal Din of Sildhar, and Talib Hussain of Chiklass.
Besides, Mohd Rafiq, Gami Gujjar, both residents of Larh, Mohd Rafiq of Tulli, Mohd Qasim of Kunderdhan, Abdul Hamid of Balmatkote, Shabir Ahmad of Bagodass, Mohd Rafiq of Kunderdhan, and Mohd Ali of Hassote are also included in the list.
In 2024, Mahore police had filed an FIR under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive and Improvised Materials Control provisions and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against these alleged terrorists.
Police also recorded statements of witnesses and identified five alleged terrorists who also exfiltrated to Pakistan for arms and ammunition training.
The DGP has ordered the attachment of approximately 29 kanals of land, belonging to five terrorists of Reasi, who are operating from Pakistan.
As per the orders, the land has been attached under section 25 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967.
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