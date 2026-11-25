ETV Bharat / bharat

30 Missing Terrorists From Reasi Exfiltrated To Pakistan For Arms Training, Want To Revive Terrorism In J&K, Says DGP

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached the properties of thirty terrorists from Reasi district who went missing between 1991 and 2003 and have exfiltrated to Pakistan where they are working for a terror outfit, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat said on Wednesday.

Police said the terrorists are supplying arms, ammunition and money to revive terrorism in the region.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, DGP Prabhat said that the Mahore Police Station received information through reliable sources that 30 terrorists hailing from Mahore and Chassana, missing from 1991 to 2003, had crossed over to Pakistan for weapons training for waging war against India.

"These persons are now working for HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) in Pakistan and are supplying arms and ammunition, money, to promote terrorism in J&K, besides instigating and radicalising the youth for taking part in terror activities in the area," the DGP said in a post on X.

The accused include Mohd Qayoom of Shadole, Mohd Sabdar of Shajroo, Ghulam Mohd and Ghulam Qadir, both sons of Samdoo and residents of Khour, Mushtaq Ahmad of Khour and Khushal Hussain, a resident of Dada.

The list also names Abdul Majeed, Mohd Rafiq, alias Shabir, Shabir Ahmad and Manzoor Ahmad, all residents of Karmkatha, Makhna and Alaf Din, both residents of Shajroo, Abdul Majeed of Lar, Ghulam Mohd, alias Gamma, of Shajroo, and Mushtaq Ahmad of Sildhar.

They also include Mohd Yousuf Khakmat, alias Bilal (callsign), of Shadool, Mohd Iqbal and Mohd Ashraf, both residents of Chakrass, Ghulam Mohd of Ladh, Abdul Hamid Najar, alias Mahamdoo, of Shibrass, Jamal Din of Sildhar, and Talib Hussain of Chiklass.