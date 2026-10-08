ETV Bharat / bharat

CEC Protest: 3 More FIRs Against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi; Cases Include 'Assault On Police Personnel'

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered three FIRs against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders and workers in connection with the Opposition's Wednesday protest under various sections related to alleged assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, and pushing and manhandling police personnel.

The INDIA bloc MPs were stopped by Delhi Police on Wednesday while attempting to proceed towards Jantar Mantar for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Priyanka was also detained and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station. She and other women leaders lay flat on the road, clutching a copy of the Constitution, till being forcibly removed and taken into police buses amid loud sloganeering by opposition members, demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Police said a total of 91 people were detained during the protest. Rahul was among those detained and was taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station. He was seen attempting to open a barricaded gate as police personnel prevented the protesters from moving ahead. He was later seen waving at the media and showing a victory sign while being detained.

Priyanka Gandhi lies on the road during the sit-in protest. (PTI)

MPs of the Congress, TMC, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, IUML and some other parties were among the protesters.

"What is the value of the Constitution in this nation? We will lay down our lives for the Constitution. No cost is too high for us," Priyanka told reporters while waving a copy of the Constitution from the police vehicle.

Rahul, Priyanka and other leaders, MPs and workers during the sit-in protest. (ANI)

Rahul said that the Congress and INDIA bloc would continue to take to the streets, face arrests and legal cases to "save the Constitution and democracy".

In a post on X, he said, Rahul further said that the Opposition would continue its protest until Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

"We are not going to stop protesting till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us," he said.

Delhi Police had already registered an FIR against Rahul, Priyanka and other INDIA bloc MPs for entering the Akashvani Bhavan premises "without permission" during their protest against the Election Commission of India on Tuesday.