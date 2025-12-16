ETV Bharat / bharat

‘A Very Good Petition’, 3-Judge SC Bench To Hear Plea For Making Provisions For Inclusion Of ‘Intersex’ Persons In Census

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred to a three-judge bench a plea filed by intersex rights activist, Gopi Shankar, seeking directions for recording of the births and deaths of the ‘intersex’ persons, and also to make provisions for their inclusion in the Census.

The matter came up before a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. During the brief hearing on the matter, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said the Centre did not oppose the petition. Mehta submitted that the court has seen the petition, and it can be listed before the three-judge bench.

The bench referred the plea to a three-judge bench after hearing Mehta’s submissions. "It is a very good petition. List the matter before a three-judge bench,'' said the CJI.