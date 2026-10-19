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Gold Worth Rs 4.03 Crore Seized From Passenger Arriving At Delhi Airport From Dubai

It was found that the gold had been cleverly concealed inside a heavy-duty 'floor spring', a hydraulic device typically used for doors.

The gold was concealed inside a heavy-duty 'floor spring'.
The gold was concealed inside a heavy-duty 'floor spring'. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 19, 2026 at 8:17 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Customs Department at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport uncovered a unique and cunning method of gold smuggling on Monday. Nearly 3.2 kilograms of gold — with an estimated market value of around Rs 4.03 crore — was seized from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai. The method employed by the smugglers to conceal the gold left even the officials astonished.

According to Customs officials, the behaviour of an Indian passenger arriving in Delhi from Dubai on flight EK-512 raised suspicions. Following an on-the-spot profile assessment, his luggage underwent a thorough search. During the inspection of his belongings and equipment, it was discovered that the gold had been cleverly concealed inside a heavy-duty 'floor spring' — a hydraulic device typically used for doors. When officials opened the floor spring, they found pieces of gold in the form of rods inside. The total weight of the seized gold is 3.2 kilograms. Thanks to the alertness and keen observation of the Customs officials, this high-tech concealment strategy failed.

The value of the seized gold in the international market was estimated to be nearly Rs 4.03 crore. A case was registered under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The accused passenger was taken into custody and was interrogated. Investigative agencies were now working to determine which syndicate was behind this smuggling operation and to whom the gold was intended to be delivered in India.

Further in-depth investigation was underway to uncover other members of this smuggling network and its international links.

Also Read:

  1. Delhi Customs Recovers Precious Stones, Jewellery Worth Rs 2.02 Crore From Bangkok Passenger At IGI Airport
  2. Dubai Gold Smuggling Ring Busted At IGI Airport; 6.5 Kg Gold Recovered, 8 Arrested
  3. 134 Silver Coins With Archaeological Significance Among Rs 47.16 Lakh Gold, Silver Seized At IGI

TAGGED:

DELHI AIRPORT CUSTOM
INDIRA GANDHI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
AIRPORT GOLD SEIZURE
CUSTOMS DEPARTMENT
GOLD SEIZURE AT IGI AIRPORT

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