ETV Bharat / bharat

Gold Worth Rs 4.03 Crore Seized From Passenger Arriving At Delhi Airport From Dubai

The gold was concealed inside a heavy-duty 'floor spring'. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Customs Department at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport uncovered a unique and cunning method of gold smuggling on Monday. Nearly 3.2 kilograms of gold — with an estimated market value of around Rs 4.03 crore — was seized from an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai. The method employed by the smugglers to conceal the gold left even the officials astonished.

According to Customs officials, the behaviour of an Indian passenger arriving in Delhi from Dubai on flight EK-512 raised suspicions. Following an on-the-spot profile assessment, his luggage underwent a thorough search. During the inspection of his belongings and equipment, it was discovered that the gold had been cleverly concealed inside a heavy-duty 'floor spring' — a hydraulic device typically used for doors. When officials opened the floor spring, they found pieces of gold in the form of rods inside. The total weight of the seized gold is 3.2 kilograms. Thanks to the alertness and keen observation of the Customs officials, this high-tech concealment strategy failed.