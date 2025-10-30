ETV Bharat / bharat

3-Day RSS Executive Body Meet Begins in Jabalpur; To Focus on Nationwide Hindu Conferences

With the Sangh having entered its 101st year, discussions will include a review of the upcoming centenary celebrations.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat with Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale during the organisation's 'Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak', in Jabalpur (PTI)
By PTI

Published : October 30, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
Jabalpur: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s annual national executive meeting began in Jabalpur on Thursday, with a functionary saying that the three-day event will focus on organising nationwide Hindu conferences.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale inaugurated the programme, Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, after which participants paid respects to departed figures like former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren and Bollywood actor Asrani.

With the Sangh having entered its 101st year, discussions will include a review of the upcoming centenary celebrations, the ‘Panch Parivartan’ (five transformations) initiative, according to the RSS.

Under the RSS centenary year initiative, the organisation aims to hold more than 1 lakh Hindu conferences across the nation, another Sangh functionary said.

The meeting at Kachnar City in Jabalpur’s Vijay Nagar will continue till November 1. A total of 407 delegates from across the country, including 'sanghchalaks', 'karyvahs', 'pracharaks' and representatives of like-minded organisations, are taking part, the functionary said.

BJP president J P Nadda is also expected to attend the event, said sources in the Sangh Parivar.

The agenda of the meeting also includes commemoration of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, with year-long events starting November 24, and the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda.

The Centre declared November 15, Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary, as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021.

