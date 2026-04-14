ETV Bharat / bharat

3 Al Qaeda-Linked Operatives Sentenced To Life Imprisonment By NIA Court In Lucknow

Lucknow: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Monday sentenced three operatives of Al Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwatul Hind to life imprisonment for conspiring to wage war against the government of India and planning terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh.

Special Judge (NIA) Jainendra Kumar Pandey convicted Mushiruddin, Minhaz and Tauheed and also imposed fines on them, officials said, adding that while Minhaz and Mushiruddin have been fined Rs 1.42 lakh each, Tauheed has been fined Rs 85,000.

According to the prosecution, the accused were part of a larger conspiracy to recruit members, collect arms and explosives, and carry out bomb blasts at crowded places and sensitive installations in the state, particularly in Lucknow.

Special Public Prosecutor M K Singh said the case originated from a report lodged by ATS Inspector Sushil Kumar Singh on July 11, 2021, after receiving intelligence inputs about efforts by an Al Qaeda operative based in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region to recruit members for terrorist activities in India.

The investigation revealed that Minhaz was contacted online and subsequently conspired with other accused to recruit youths for Ansar Ghazwatul Hind.