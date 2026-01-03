Three Held With Rs 20 Crore Worth Of Heroin Smuggled Via Drone From Pakistan
Published : January 3, 2026 at 12:39 AM IST
Gharsana (Rajasthan): Security agencies have arrested three men and seized 4.88 kg of heroin worth an estimated Rs 20 crore near the India–Pakistan international border in Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.
The arrests were made during a joint operation by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Rawla village, located close to the international boundary. Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said the accused were intercepted following specific intelligence inputs about cross-border drug trafficking.
According to the police, the trio was spotted near a canal bank close to the 15 KND culvert under Rawla police station limits while carrying a plastic bag. They attempted to flee on noticing a police vehicle but were apprehended after a brief chase. A search led to the recovery of 4.88 kg of heroin.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the narcotics had been smuggled into India from Pakistan using a China-made drone, which was also seized during the operation.
The arrested men have been identified as Jagandeep Singh alias Labbu Singh (26), a resident of Anupgarh; Neetu Singh alias Ravneet Singh (21), a resident of Hanumangarh; and Satpal Singh (27), a resident of Ghadsana. Police said 1,019 grams of heroin was recovered from Jagandeep, 2,048 grams from Neetu, and 1,021 grams from Satpal, who was also found carrying the drone.
A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway.
Officials said the three accused had been detained a day earlier in a preventive action for breach of peace and were later released on bail. Following their release, police received fresh inputs about a likely drug consignment from across the border. Acting on the information, the accused were arrested with the heroin and drone at a location around four kilometres from the international border.
