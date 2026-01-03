ETV Bharat / bharat

Three Held With Rs 20 Crore Worth Of Heroin Smuggled Via Drone From Pakistan

Gharsana (Rajasthan): Security agencies have arrested three men and seized 4.88 kg of heroin worth an estimated Rs 20 crore near the India–Pakistan international border in Rajasthan, officials said on Friday.

The arrests were made during a joint operation by the police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Rawla village, located close to the international boundary. Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said the accused were intercepted following specific intelligence inputs about cross-border drug trafficking.

According to the police, the trio was spotted near a canal bank close to the 15 KND culvert under Rawla police station limits while carrying a plastic bag. They attempted to flee on noticing a police vehicle but were apprehended after a brief chase. A search led to the recovery of 4.88 kg of heroin.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the narcotics had been smuggled into India from Pakistan using a China-made drone, which was also seized during the operation.