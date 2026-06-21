ETV Bharat / bharat

290 Sikh Pilgrims Leave For 10-Day Religious Journey To Gurudwaras In Pakistan

On the occasion, SGPC Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan stated that this year, 302 passports were submitted for the Pakistan Yatra, with 290 pilgrims granted visas, while 12 were unable to obtain the document.

The jatha was led by SGPC members Khushwinder Singh Bhatia and Harjinder Kaur and deputy secretary Azaddeep Singh, who gave Guru Bakhshish Siropa to the devotees.

Amritsar: A group of 290 pilgrims departed for Pakistan on Sunday to participate in commemorative services on the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The Sikh jatha was waved off by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) functionaries at its headquarters in Amritsar amid recitation of Gurbani and religious slogans of “Jo Bolay So Nihal Sat Sri Akal".

The SGPC arranges such pilgrimages every year on the occasion of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary so that devotees can visit the gurdwaras in Pakistan.

“This year the pilgrims will participate in the commemorative events and services on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Ji's death anniversary at Gurdwara Sri Dera Sahib in Lahore. Apart from this, they will also visit many historical Gurudwaras and holy places related to Sikh heritage located in Pakistan,” Mannan said.

The SGPC Chief Secretary said that every Sikh pilgrim has a deep desire and devotion in his heart to visit the gurdwaras located in Pakistan. “There may be technical reasons behind the non-admission of visas on some passports, but this time it is satisfactory that a large number of pilgrims have been granted visas,” he said.

He said that during the journey, the devotees will visit historical places related to Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the birthplace of Guru Ramdas Ji and other prominent Gurudhams. “It will be a religious journey of about 10 days, during which the devotees will get the opportunity to pay obeisance at important places related to Sikh history and heritage,” Mannan said.

The devotees included in the jatha said that they consider themselves lucky for getting the opportunity to visit their Gurudhams in Pakistan. “We will pray for the progress of art, brotherhood and world peace of both India and Pakistan,” said a devotee.