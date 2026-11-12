29 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Joint Gurugram Police-ATS Crackdowns
Preliminary inquiries confirmed that none of the individuals held valid visas, passports, or the necessary legal authorisation to stay in India.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
Gurugram: During crackdowns against illegal foreign nationals, the Gurugram Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a joint raid arrested 29 Bangladeshi nationals—including one woman and two minors—over the past week. Investigators revealed that while they possessed identification documents linked to Bangladesh, they lacked the valid visas, passports, or official permits required to reside in India.
All of them have been sent to a detention centre in Manesar. According to police, the first operation took place on November 7, when the ATS, in coordination with the Special Operations Group (SOG) units from Nuh and Rohtak, conducted a raid based on secret information.
Led by ATS Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, the operation resulted in the detention of 14 Bangladeshi nationals. During the investigation, authorities recovered identification cards and other documents originating from Bangladesh.
Preliminary inquiries confirmed that none of the individuals held valid visas, passports, or the necessary legal authorisation to stay in India. Two minors are among the 14 people apprehended.
Subsequently, on November 9, the Proclaimed Offender (PO) staff of the Gurugram Police carried out a second operation, arresting 15 Bangladeshi nationals—including one woman from the Bajghera area. Initial police investigations revealed that these individuals had entered India illegally with the assistance of human traffickers (agents). They travelled through West Bengal to reach various cities across India before eventually settling in Gurugram.
At present, the relevant agencies are examining their documents and trying to gather details about the methods they used to enter India. Legal action is being taken against them in accordance with the rules.
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