ETV Bharat / bharat

29 Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals Held In Joint Gurugram Police-ATS Crackdowns

Representational image. ( IANS )

Gurugram: During crackdowns against illegal foreign nationals, the Gurugram Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in a joint raid arrested 29 Bangladeshi nationals—including one woman and two minors—over the past week. Investigators revealed that while they possessed identification documents linked to Bangladesh, they lacked the valid visas, passports, or official permits required to reside in India.

All of them have been sent to a detention centre in Manesar. According to police, the first operation took place on November 7, when the ATS, in coordination with the Special Operations Group (SOG) units from Nuh and Rohtak, conducted a raid based on secret information.

Led by ATS Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, the operation resulted in the detention of 14 Bangladeshi nationals. During the investigation, authorities recovered identification cards and other documents originating from Bangladesh. Preliminary inquiries confirmed that none of the individuals held valid visas, passports, or the necessary legal authorisation to stay in India. Two minors are among the 14 people apprehended.