'Uncouth Rhetoric': Former Judges, Bureaucrats Slam Rahul Gandhi For Accusing EC Of Vote Theft
The open letter signatories expressed “grave concern that India’s democracy is under assault, not by force, but by a rising tide of venomous rhetoric”.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Days after the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) swept the Bihar Assembly election 2025, a group of 272 people, including former Supreme Court and high court judges, besides former ambassadors and top cops, have backed the Election Commission of India over allegations of vote theft by opposition parties in the run-up to the polls.
In the letter with 272 signatories, the former bureaucrats said the civil society “reaffirms its unshakable faith in the Indian Armed Force, the Indian Judiciary and Executive, and specifically the Election Commission, in its integrity, and in its role as guardian of democracy”.
The signatories expressed “grave concern that India’s democracy is under assault, not by force, but by a rising tide of venomous rhetoric directed toward its foundational institutions”.
“Some political leaders, instead of offering genuine policy alternatives, resort to provocative but unsubstantiated accusations in their theatrical political strategy. After their attempts to tarnish the Indian Armed Forces by questioning their valour and accomplishments, and the Judiciary by questioning its fairness, Parliament, and its constitutional functionaries, now it is the turn of Election Commission of India to face systematic and conspiratorial attacks on its integrity and reputation”.
Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the signatories said that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had “repeatedly attacked the Election Commission, declaring that he has open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft”.
“Using unbelievably uncouth rhetoric, he said that what he has found is an atom bomb and when it explodes, the EC would have no place to hide. He has also issued threats that whoever in the Election Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, he will not spare them. According to him, ECI is indulging in treason. He has gone on record to threaten that if CEC/ECs are retired, he will hound them. Yet, despite such scathing accusations, there has been no formal complaint filed by him, along with the prescribed sworn affidavit, to escape his accountability for levelling unsubstantiated allegations and threatening public servants in performance of their duty,” read the letter.
The signatories claimed that several “senior figures of Congress and other political parties, leftist NGOs, ideologically opinionated scholars, and a few attention seekers in other walks of life, have joined in with similarly blistering rhetoric against SIR, even declaring that the Commission has descended into complete shamelessness by acting like the “B-team” of the BJP”.
“Such fiery rhetoric may be emotionally powerful — but it collapses under scrutiny, because the ECI has publicly shared its SIR methodology, overseen verification by court-sanctioned means, removed ineligible names in a compliant manner, and added new eligible voters”.
The former bureaucrats said that the vote theft accusations “are an attempt to drape political frustration in the garb of institutional crisis”. “This pattern of behaviour reflects what might be called “impotent rage” —deep anger born of repeated electoral failure and frustration, without a concrete plan to reconnect with the people”.
“When political leaders lose touch with the aspirations of ordinary citizens, they lash out at institutions instead of rebuilding their credibility. Theatrics replace analysis. Public spectacle takes the place of public service. The irony is stark: when electoral outcomes are favourable in certain States where opposition-driven political parties form governments, criticism of the Election Commission disappears. When they are unfavourable in certain States, the Commission becomes the villain in every narrative,” the letter read. It said that the “selective outrage exposes opportunism, not conviction”.
“It is a convenient deflection: to give the impression that loss is not a result of strategy, but conspiracy. India’s democracy rests on institutions built by our founding generation, who engaged in principled and disciplined politics, even under the most serious differences”.
"They defended the sanctity of democratic structures, even when they had every reason to question them. They sought to strengthen, not to undermine, the constitutional bedrock," added the letter.
