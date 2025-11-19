ETV Bharat / bharat

'Uncouth Rhetoric': Former Judges, Bureaucrats Slam Rahul Gandhi For Accusing EC Of Vote Theft

New Delhi: Days after the National Democratic Alliance(NDA) swept the Bihar Assembly election 2025, a group of 272 people, including former Supreme Court and high court judges, besides former ambassadors and top cops, have backed the Election Commission of India over allegations of vote theft by opposition parties in the run-up to the polls.

In the letter with 272 signatories, the former bureaucrats said the civil society “reaffirms its unshakable faith in the Indian Armed Force, the Indian Judiciary and Executive, and specifically the Election Commission, in its integrity, and in its role as guardian of democracy”.

The signatories expressed “grave concern that India’s democracy is under assault, not by force, but by a rising tide of venomous rhetoric directed toward its foundational institutions”.

“Some political leaders, instead of offering genuine policy alternatives, resort to provocative but unsubstantiated accusations in their theatrical political strategy. After their attempts to tarnish the Indian Armed Forces by questioning their valour and accomplishments, and the Judiciary by questioning its fairness, Parliament, and its constitutional functionaries, now it is the turn of Election Commission of India to face systematic and conspiratorial attacks on its integrity and reputation”.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the signatories said that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had “repeatedly attacked the Election Commission, declaring that he has open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft”.

“Using unbelievably uncouth rhetoric, he said that what he has found is an atom bomb and when it explodes, the EC would have no place to hide. He has also issued threats that whoever in the Election Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, he will not spare them. According to him, ECI is indulging in treason. He has gone on record to threaten that if CEC/ECs are retired, he will hound them. Yet, despite such scathing accusations, there has been no formal complaint filed by him, along with the prescribed sworn affidavit, to escape his accountability for levelling unsubstantiated allegations and threatening public servants in performance of their duty,” read the letter.