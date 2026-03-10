ETV Bharat / bharat

27 Pc Reservation For OBCs In Central Govt Direct Recruitment: Govt In LS

Lok Sabha proceedings are underway during the budget session at Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The government provides 27 per cent reservation for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs) in direct recruitment to civil posts and services under the Centre, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

The implementation of the reservation policy is being done by the Department of Personnel and Training, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma said in response to a question.

"Government has a reservation policy through OM (office memorandum) dated 8.9.1993 of the Department of Personnel and Training and other instructions issued from time to time, under which 27 per cent of vacancies in direct recruitment to civil posts and services under the government are reserved for OBCs (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes)," the minister said in a written reply.