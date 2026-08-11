ETV Bharat / bharat

27 Names, One Message: India Won’t Yield On Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: The timing of India’s decision to officially name 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh is as significant as the move itself. Announced a day after the 36th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs last week, it demonstrates that dialogue over managing the disputed border is proceeding alongside an uncompromising assertion of territorial claims - underscoring the limits of the current India-China thaw.

“Let me reiterate once again that Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable and integral part of India,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a regular media briefing here in response to a question on China’s criticism of New Delhi’s naming of these places in Arunachal Pradesh. “This is a fact that is self-evident. At the same time, let me also underline that nothing can change this indisputable reality.”

On August 7, the Home Ministry stated that, in consultation with the government of Arunachal Pradesh, it has identified a total of 27 places and features located in Arunachal Pradesh, by standard place and feature names on the official maps of the Survey of India.

“Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of Arunachal Pradesh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large,” the Ministry stated.

The 27 locations notified by the government comprise a mix of settlements, localities, mountain passes, a lake and a military memorial spread across Arunachal Pradesh’s frontier areas. The settlements and localities include Longju, Maja, Bisa, Bara Kundun, Chhota Kundun, Dhan Bari, Pritnagar, Buddhamandir, Jairampur, Teritnagar, Ramnagar, Jaswant Garh, Sagar, Padma, Jyotinagar, Baisakhi, Chhota Ropuk, Bara Ropuk, Shivaji Nagar, Sunpura and Kamlang Nagar.

Among the geographical features are the strategically important mountain passes of Dzo La, Riza La, Pukur La and Thag La. The list also includes Sambho Sarovar, a lake, and the Sher-e-Thapa Memorial, which commemorates India’s military history and presence in the region.

China reacted sharply on Monday, describing India’s move of naming the places in Arunachal Pradesh, the northeastern Indian state described by Beijing as Zangnan or south Tibet, as “null and void”.

“Zangnan region is China’s territory,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said during a media briefing in Beijing. “China does not recognise the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India. India’s move of attempting to replace names long been used by China with its so-called ‘standard names’ is illegal, null and void. Still less will it change the fact that the Zangnan region belongs to China.”

The fact that India’s move came just a day after the WMCC meeting provides an important insight into the current state of India-China relations: New Delhi is willing to stabilise and manage its relationship with Beijing, but does not intend to compromise on what it considers core territorial interests.

The latest move needs to be seen against China’s repeated attempts to assign Chinese names to places in Arunachal Pradesh. Since 2017, China has released four lists of names for places and sites in the northeastern state. China first released a list of new names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh in 2017. This was followed by a second list of 15 places in 2021, and then a third list of names for 11 places in 2023. In 2024, Beijing released another list of new names for 30 places and sites in Arunachal Pradesh. These include 11 residential areas, 12 mountains, four rivers, one lake, one mountain pass and a piece of land.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Jaiswal said that in matters relating to the border areas between India and China, New Delhi has always emphasised in discussions with the Chinese side that it considers these issues as most serious and that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in these areas is of the utmost importance.

“We have also stated that the state of the border affairs will reflect on the state of our larger bilateral ties,” he stated. “This was also reiterated at the recently held 36th WMCC meeting on India-China border affairs (on August 6)… At this meeting, the two sides engaged in frank discussions and reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).”

Maps traditionally appear to be technical documents, but in territorial disputes they become political instruments. A country’s official map communicates how its government defines the limits of its territory. Similarly, geographical names can become an important part of a state’s attempt to establish a particular narrative about sovereignty.