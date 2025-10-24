ETV Bharat / bharat

Altogether 2,616 Candidates In fray In Two-Phase Bihar Assembly Polls

An electoral officer demonstrates the functioning of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a training programme for polling officials ahead of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections in Patna. ( ANI )

Patna: The battlefield for the Bihar Assembly elections is finally set. Altogether 2,616 candidates are in the fray in 243 constituencies spread across 38 districts. Their fate would be decided by 7.42 crore voters, who survived the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission (EC).

The final figures tumbled out after the last date for the withdrawal of candidature for the second phase of the elections got over on Thursday. While 1,761 people had submitted their nomination papers, 389 were rejected in the scrutiny, and 70 decided to withdraw. This left 1,302 in the contest in 122 constituencies, which will go to the polls on November 11.

The prominent candidates who withdrew from the contest included BJP MLA Rashmi Varma and former Congress MLA Vinay Varma from Narkatiaganj, former BJP MLA Prakash Rai from Chanpatia, and rebel BJP candidate Manoj Chaudhary from Madhubani.

Congress contestants Satish Kumar Mantan from Warisaliganj and Taukir Alam from Pranpur seats, and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) candidate Bindu Gulab Yadav from Babubarhi constituency also withdrew their candidatures.

The BJP, Congress and VIP leaders pointed out that the withdrawal of the candidates was in tandem with the seat-sharing agreement reached with the allies.

Altogether 1,314 candidates are contesting in the first phase, in which 121 seats will go to the polls on November 6.

Of all the 243 constituencies, Chainpur (Kaimur district), Gaya Town, and Sasaram (Rohtas district) are at the top in the number of candidates. Each of them has 22 contestants.

Likewise, eight seats – Lauriya and Chanpatia in West Champaran, Raxaul and Sugauli in East Champaran, Triveniganj in Supaul, Banmankhi in Purnea, Bhorey in Gopalganj, and Parbatta in Khagaria district – boast of the minimum number of contestants. Only five candidates are in the fray on each of them.