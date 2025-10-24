Altogether 2,616 Candidates In fray In Two-Phase Bihar Assembly Polls
While 1,314 candidates are contesting in the first phase, 1,302 candidates are in the fray in the second phase
Published : October 24, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST
Patna: The battlefield for the Bihar Assembly elections is finally set. Altogether 2,616 candidates are in the fray in 243 constituencies spread across 38 districts. Their fate would be decided by 7.42 crore voters, who survived the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls conducted by the Election Commission (EC).
The final figures tumbled out after the last date for the withdrawal of candidature for the second phase of the elections got over on Thursday. While 1,761 people had submitted their nomination papers, 389 were rejected in the scrutiny, and 70 decided to withdraw. This left 1,302 in the contest in 122 constituencies, which will go to the polls on November 11.
The prominent candidates who withdrew from the contest included BJP MLA Rashmi Varma and former Congress MLA Vinay Varma from Narkatiaganj, former BJP MLA Prakash Rai from Chanpatia, and rebel BJP candidate Manoj Chaudhary from Madhubani.
Congress contestants Satish Kumar Mantan from Warisaliganj and Taukir Alam from Pranpur seats, and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) candidate Bindu Gulab Yadav from Babubarhi constituency also withdrew their candidatures.
The BJP, Congress and VIP leaders pointed out that the withdrawal of the candidates was in tandem with the seat-sharing agreement reached with the allies.
Altogether 1,314 candidates are contesting in the first phase, in which 121 seats will go to the polls on November 6.
Of all the 243 constituencies, Chainpur (Kaimur district), Gaya Town, and Sasaram (Rohtas district) are at the top in the number of candidates. Each of them has 22 contestants.
Likewise, eight seats – Lauriya and Chanpatia in West Champaran, Raxaul and Sugauli in East Champaran, Triveniganj in Supaul, Banmankhi in Purnea, Bhorey in Gopalganj, and Parbatta in Khagaria district – boast of the minimum number of contestants. Only five candidates are in the fray on each of them.
Some of the candidates, whose nominations were rejected, committed glaring mistakes or omissions in their nomination papers.
The nomination papers of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Shweta Suman from Mohania constituency were rejected because she was found to be a native of Uttar Pradesh. Mohania is a reserved seat for the Scheduled Castes (SC), and people from other states cannot contest on such seats.
This was the second major blow to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) or Mahagathbandhan.
Earlier, the candidature of the incumbent RJD MLA from Sugauli constituency, Shashi Bhushan Singh, was rejected as he had filed nomination papers as a VIP candidate. However, the party is not a registered regional party, and Singh required 10 proposers for his nomination, but he had submitted just one, as is the norm for regional parties.
Prominent among the candidates whose nomination papers were rejected in the first phase included Seema Singh of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) from Marhaura constituency and Lakshman Paswan of the Communist Party of India (CPI) from Rosera.
Similarly, Janshakti Janata Dal candidate from Gopalganj seat, Dharmendra Krantikari’s nomination papers were rejected because he forgot to mention the reason for which he was imprisoned in the affidavit that he had submitted.
Meanwhile, various enforcement agencies, including the police, paramilitary, excise, income tax, Narcotics Control Bureau, and customs, have seized valuables and goods worth Rs 79.86 crore in the state as part of the EC's bid to ensure free and fair elections. These included Rs 6.72 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 29.84 crore, narcotics of Rs 19.42 crore, precious metals worth Rs 5.51 crore, freebies of Rs 18.36 crore, and 437 firearms.
At present, 1,034 check posts are operational across the state.
Read More