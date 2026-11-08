ETV Bharat / bharat

26 Years Of Uttarakhand: Over 10,000 Statehood Heroes Left Waiting For Promised Govt Benefits

Dehradun: Ahead of Uttarakhand’s 26th Foundation Day, deep resentment persists among statehood activists as more than 10,000 applications for official recognition allegedly remain stuck in the pipeline. The delay has left the heroes without access to promised government benefits.

State Formation Activists’ Organisation told ETV Bharat that most applications remain pending at district magistrate offices despite repeated assurances and deadline extensions from successive governments. “The pendencies have raised questions about the government’s commitment to recognising the contributions of those who fought for a separate state,” it said.

The delay has continued across successive governments, starting from the tenure of the state’s first elected chief minister, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, to the governments of Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, Vijay Bahuguna, Harish Rawat, Trivendra Singh Rawat and the present Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In November 2025, during the state's silver jubilee celebrations, Chief Minister Dhami granted an additional six months to process applications pending with district magistrates up to 2021. “In June 2026, the government extended the deadline again, setting July 24 to September 24, 2026, for disposing of pending applications. However, despite the latest extensions, the process remained incomplete,” the activists’ organisation said.

Legacy of Administrative Delays

According to official data, 11,420 statehood agitators had been identified by 2024, while 98 had been provided government jobs. However, organisations representing the agitators claim that more than 10,000 applications are still awaiting a final decision across the state. Dehradun district alone reportedly has over 2,700 pending applications.

The government has introduced several benefits for recognised agitators. Monthly pensions for general participants have been increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,500, while those who spent at least seven days in jail or sustained injuries during the movement will receive Rs 7,000 instead of Rs 6,000.

The pension for agitators who became disabled and completely bedridden has been raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Dependents of those martyred during the movement will now receive Rs 5,500, up from Rs 3,000. The revised pensions were announced on State Foundation Day in November 2025 and approved in February 2026.

The state also enacted legislation in 2023 providing 10 per cent horizontal reservation in government services for statehood agitators and their dependents. The reservation certificate format was notified through a government order on November 24, 2024, following a notification issued on August 21, 2024. District magistrates are authorised to issue the certificates.

Recognised agitators are also entitled to identity cards, free travel on Uttarakhand Transport Corporation buses and free education for up to two children. However, official identification remains essential to access these benefits.