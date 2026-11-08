26 Years Of Uttarakhand: Over 10,000 Statehood Heroes Left Waiting For Promised Govt Benefits
Ahead of Uttarakhand’s 26th Foundation Day, statehood activists accused the state government of denying them promised benefits due to prolonged bureaucratic delays, reports Naveen Uniyal
Published : November 8, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Dehradun: Ahead of Uttarakhand’s 26th Foundation Day, deep resentment persists among statehood activists as more than 10,000 applications for official recognition allegedly remain stuck in the pipeline. The delay has left the heroes without access to promised government benefits.
State Formation Activists’ Organisation told ETV Bharat that most applications remain pending at district magistrate offices despite repeated assurances and deadline extensions from successive governments. “The pendencies have raised questions about the government’s commitment to recognising the contributions of those who fought for a separate state,” it said.
The delay has continued across successive governments, starting from the tenure of the state’s first elected chief minister, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, to the governments of Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, Vijay Bahuguna, Harish Rawat, Trivendra Singh Rawat and the present Pushkar Singh Dhami.
In November 2025, during the state's silver jubilee celebrations, Chief Minister Dhami granted an additional six months to process applications pending with district magistrates up to 2021. “In June 2026, the government extended the deadline again, setting July 24 to September 24, 2026, for disposing of pending applications. However, despite the latest extensions, the process remained incomplete,” the activists’ organisation said.
Legacy of Administrative Delays
According to official data, 11,420 statehood agitators had been identified by 2024, while 98 had been provided government jobs. However, organisations representing the agitators claim that more than 10,000 applications are still awaiting a final decision across the state. Dehradun district alone reportedly has over 2,700 pending applications.
The government has introduced several benefits for recognised agitators. Monthly pensions for general participants have been increased from Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,500, while those who spent at least seven days in jail or sustained injuries during the movement will receive Rs 7,000 instead of Rs 6,000.
The pension for agitators who became disabled and completely bedridden has been raised from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000. Dependents of those martyred during the movement will now receive Rs 5,500, up from Rs 3,000. The revised pensions were announced on State Foundation Day in November 2025 and approved in February 2026.
The state also enacted legislation in 2023 providing 10 per cent horizontal reservation in government services for statehood agitators and their dependents. The reservation certificate format was notified through a government order on November 24, 2024, following a notification issued on August 21, 2024. District magistrates are authorised to issue the certificates.
Recognised agitators are also entitled to identity cards, free travel on Uttarakhand Transport Corporation buses and free education for up to two children. However, official identification remains essential to access these benefits.
Reaction From Statehood Activists
“Successive state governments have spoken extensively about the welfare and dignity of the agitators, yet, in reality, the work has never been completed,” said Pradeep Kukreti, a statehood activist. “Even today, a large number of applications remain pending in the offices of the District Magistrates, with no final decision being reached on them.”
Another activist, Mohan Singh Khatri, said that governments had come and gone, but the issue of identifying the statehood agitators has never been a priority. “Assurances were given time and again, yet the agitators have never truly benefited from them.”
Omi Uniyal, a member of the identification committee, accused the current government of nearly stalling the process.
“While previous governments also lacked seriousness regarding this issue, the identification process has come to a near-complete standstill under the current Dhami-led government. It appears the government has no intention of granting the activists their due rights. The task of identifying these activists should have been completed within a set timeframe; yet, even after years, applicants are still left waiting,” Uniyal said.
Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal admitted some shortcomings in the process, saying that 90 per cent of the state’s population participated in the movement for the creation of the state, and everyone took part in the agitation for a separate state.
“Although efforts were made to identify those who participated in the statehood movement, with several meetings held at various levels, there were likely some shortcomings that need to be addressed,” he said.
With the September 24 deadline having passed, it’s to be seen whether the government will make any announcement on November 10 (Tuesday), on the occasion of the 26th Foundation.
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