26 Trade Passes Issued As India-Tibet Border Trade Resumes
For the first time, Indian traders will be able to transport their goods in vehicles to the Indo-Tibetan trade point.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Pithoragarh: For the first time, traders are able to reach Lipulekh Pass by road in vehicles as India-Tibet border trade in Uttarakhand resumes after six years. Authorities have issued 26 trade passes for the first batch, covering 17 traders and nine assistants. The administration has set up a customs office and other necessary facilities have also been established at Gunji.
25 to 30 More Passes Coming Up
Dharchula SDM Ashish Joshi stated that permits have been issued immediately in response to the traders' long-standing demand. Joshi said that a total of 103 applications for border trade were received this year. Following the verification of the remaining applications, another 25 to 30 passes will be issued within a couple of days, he added.
The resumption of border trade will primarily benefit the economy of border regions, local employment, and small-scale traders. During the six-year suspension of trade, many shops in the old Taklakot market had been allocated to Nepali and other traders. A new trade market has now been developed for Indian and Nepali traders, and Indian traders will be allotted shops there.
Enhanced Facilities In The New Market
The local trade association notes that the new market is more organized than the previous one and offers more space for storing goods. Demands have also been raised for concessional rents and better logistics facilities for Indian traders.
Trade Worth Rs 3 Crore In 2019
Stakeholders believe that the scope of trade could expand further in the coming years due to the road connectivity and modern facilities. In 2019, trade worth approximately Rs 3 crore was conducted via this route, comprising exports worth Rs 1.25 crore and imports worth Rs 1.90 crore. With trade now resuming alongside improved road access and modern amenities, this figure is expected to rise significantly.
Goods Worth Over Rs 1 Crore Stranded
Due to the suspension of trade, many Indian traders had left their goods behind at the Taklakot market in Tibet. For the past six years, goods worth over Rs 1 crore belonging to approximately 45 traders have been stranded there. The resumption of trade is expected to bring significant relief to these traders, as they will be able to either retrieve their goods or sell them.
Lipulekh Pass: A Historical Trade Route
Lipulekh Pass is not merely a route for border trade; for centuries, it has served as a major conduit for connectivity between India, Nepal, and Tibet. Trade in these border regions was long based on the barter system.
In his book 'India and Tibet', British officer and author Sir Francis Edward Younghusband described Himalayan trade routes as channels for cultural and commercial exchange between India and Tibet. These routes facilitated the movement of not just goods, but also traditions, languages, and the bonds shared by border communities across regions. This connection with Tibet extended far beyond mere marketplaces.
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