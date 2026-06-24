ETV Bharat / bharat

26 Trade Passes Issued As India-Tibet Border Trade Resumes

Pithoragarh: For the first time, traders are able to reach Lipulekh Pass by road in vehicles as India-Tibet border trade in Uttarakhand resumes after six years. Authorities have issued 26 trade passes for the first batch, covering 17 traders and nine assistants. The administration has set up a customs office and other necessary facilities have also been established at Gunji.

25 to 30 More Passes Coming Up

Dharchula SDM Ashish Joshi stated that permits have been issued immediately in response to the traders' long-standing demand. Joshi said that a total of 103 applications for border trade were received this year. Following the verification of the remaining applications, another 25 to 30 passes will be issued within a couple of days, he added.

File photo of India-Tibet border trade (ETV Bharat Archives)

The resumption of border trade will primarily benefit the economy of border regions, local employment, and small-scale traders. During the six-year suspension of trade, many shops in the old Taklakot market had been allocated to Nepali and other traders. A new trade market has now been developed for Indian and Nepali traders, and Indian traders will be allotted shops there.

Enhanced Facilities In The New Market

The local trade association notes that the new market is more organized than the previous one and offers more space for storing goods. Demands have also been raised for concessional rents and better logistics facilities for Indian traders.