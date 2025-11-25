26/11 Special | 'Supernurse' Who Saved Lives Of 20 Pregnant Women During Attack At Cama Hospital In Mumbai
Anjali Kulthe took a lady in pain to the labour room at the Cama Hospital as Ajmal Kasab and his accomplice fired bullets
Published : November 25, 2025 at 4:36 PM IST
By Suhas Shelar
Mumbai: Terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his accomplice Abu Ismail broke into Cama Hospital on the night of November 26, 2008, and fired indiscriminately. This was seen from the first floor by Anjali Kulthe, the head nurse for the maternity ward, when she was on the night shift. Her ward had 20 pregnant ladies.
This hospital constructed in 1886, is built in Medival Gothic style in stone. The walls are thick and have heavy doors. Kulthe told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that they closed the two thick doors of that ward room as a precaution and relocated all 20 women and few relatives to a small room, the pantry which was at the far end.
She recollected that Kasab and his accomplice rushed to the terrace of the hospital and fired bullets at the officers below. They even tossed grenades as Kulthe transported an injured nurse to the casualty section and began treating her.
Suddenly, one woman in the pantry began to experience labour pains. Kulthe held her hands and led her to the delivery room, where the lady successfully delivered with the assistance of a doctor. The challenge was to ensure no noise was let out of that operation room. All this, while outside there was a gory attack underway and later reports of the killings of the top policemen of the city, just outside began circulating.
Kulthe shudders when recollecting the terror event of that night. "I would wake up from my sleep in fear. Then a month later, the Mumbai Police called me to identify Kasab," said Kulthe. She was even called as a witness to the trial.
"I requested the court to allow me to be present in my uniform at the time I was to identify and give evidence. I remember the call for duty on that night. The uniform of a nurse carries a lot of responsibility which is why I was able to act bravely," Kulthe told ETV Bharat.
"My colleague Ayabai Jadhav and I dashed to the window as we heard some shooting behind Cama Hospital at 10.30 PM. We saw two gunmen had jumped over the wall and entered the hospital. One of them began firing as soon as he saw us.... I saw Ayabai's saree turn red with blood, as she peered through the window. At that time I realised she had been shot. We immediately took her for treatment, but unfortunately, she died. By then, the two gunmen had begun firing heavily outside the hospital gate. After shooting both the security guards, I saw them move to the higher floor in the direction of the maternity ward," recollected Kulthe.
Kulthe was determined to save the pregnant lady and the newborn, at any cost. "I wasn't going to allow a mother to sacrifice her baby at the hands of terrorists. That is why I decided to first lock the iron door of the maternity ward. Then I quietly whispered to all the 20 pregnant mothes to hide in the pantry and reassured them, that they were safe in there," said Kulthe. She recollected these pregnant women were scared and shook every time the building shook due to the hand grenade attack.
"They were beginning to get exhausted and I immediately realised their condition, thanks to my many years of experience. I knew either due to fear or increased blood pressure, they would start having labour pains. In such a situation, it was dangerous for both our lives to make a woman deliver," Kulthe said.
Immediately after sensing the situation, one such pregnant woman went into labour due to intense high blood pressure. Kulthe said, "She began to get severe labour pains and I called and requested the medical doctor to come to our ward immediately. However there was intense firing going on at that time and the doctor sent a message saying she could not come down. There was a lot of tension and the lady's condition was delicate".
Those were crucial moments as the head nurse had to handle this delicate situation and at the same time the lady who was in labour had to be handled with care. Kulthe said she needed a lot of reassurance. "She was immensely scared and refused to come with me to the labour room," she added.
Kulthe convinced the lady and somehow managed to bring her to the staircase. "There were bullets being fired from everywhere. We reached the ward praying to God. I handed over the pregnant woman to the staff and returned to my ward. I spent the whole night sitting with the pregnant mothers, reassuring them. In the morning, the police came and knocked on the door, and we breathed a sigh of relief," said Kulthe.
However, even today Kulthe feels the chill on her spine, whenever she recalls that gory night of 26/11, 2008. "The amount of bloodshed and immense number of dead bodies I saw on that night, kept me awake for days on end. I would often wake up in a state of shock and still shiver thinking of that night," said Kulthe.
Her act of bravery did not go unnoticed as she was called to represent India at the United Nations Security Council, where she was given a minute to share her experience. "I am satisfied to say, I fulfilled my duty as a nurse on that night," said Kulthe.
Kulthe's role however got more crucial as she was called to identify Ajmal Kasab, first terrorist caught alive by Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Ombale, who was martyred at that time. "My family was scared when I was called to identify Kasab in court, but I decided to testify. I recognised Kasab when he was in jail. He smiled at me," said Kulthe. She added, he told her, "Madam, you've identified me. I am Ajmal Kasab."
"Kasab showed no remorse and wasn't ashamed of his actions. I will never forget that face and the triumphant look on his face will always haunt me," she concluded.
At least 164 people were killed after 10 terrorists attacked multiple locations in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.
