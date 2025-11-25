ETV Bharat / bharat

26/11 Special | 'Supernurse' Who Saved Lives Of 20 Pregnant Women During Attack At Cama Hospital In Mumbai

By Suhas Shelar

Mumbai: Terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his accomplice Abu Ismail broke into Cama Hospital on the night of November 26, 2008, and fired indiscriminately. This was seen from the first floor by Anjali Kulthe, the head nurse for the maternity ward, when she was on the night shift. Her ward had 20 pregnant ladies.

This hospital constructed in 1886, is built in Medival Gothic style in stone. The walls are thick and have heavy doors. Kulthe told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that they closed the two thick doors of that ward room as a precaution and relocated all 20 women and few relatives to a small room, the pantry which was at the far end.

She recollected that Kasab and his accomplice rushed to the terrace of the hospital and fired bullets at the officers below. They even tossed grenades as Kulthe transported an injured nurse to the casualty section and began treating her.

Suddenly, one woman in the pantry began to experience labour pains. Kulthe held her hands and led her to the delivery room, where the lady successfully delivered with the assistance of a doctor. The challenge was to ensure no noise was let out of that operation room. All this, while outside there was a gory attack underway and later reports of the killings of the top policemen of the city, just outside began circulating.

Anjali Kulthe, who saved 20 pregnant women (ETV Bharat)

Kulthe shudders when recollecting the terror event of that night. "I would wake up from my sleep in fear. Then a month later, the Mumbai Police called me to identify Kasab," said Kulthe. She was even called as a witness to the trial.

"I requested the court to allow me to be present in my uniform at the time I was to identify and give evidence. I remember the call for duty on that night. The uniform of a nurse carries a lot of responsibility which is why I was able to act bravely," Kulthe told ETV Bharat.

"My colleague Ayabai Jadhav and I dashed to the window as we heard some shooting behind Cama Hospital at 10.30 PM. We saw two gunmen had jumped over the wall and entered the hospital. One of them began firing as soon as he saw us.... I saw Ayabai's saree turn red with blood, as she peered through the window. At that time I realised she had been shot. We immediately took her for treatment, but unfortunately, she died. By then, the two gunmen had begun firing heavily outside the hospital gate. After shooting both the security guards, I saw them move to the higher floor in the direction of the maternity ward," recollected Kulthe.