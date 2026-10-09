ETV Bharat / bharat

26/11 Mumbai Terror Case: NIA Court Lists Tahawur Rana's Case For Hearing Arguments

New Delhi: A special NIA court on Thursday listed the case against Tahawur Hussain Rana for hearing arguments on the charges. Tahawur Hussain Rana is the alleged mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack. He was extradited from the USA on April 10, 2025.

This case is connected with the conspiracy behind the 26/11 Mumbai Attack on November 26, 2008, executed by Pakistani Ajmal Kasab and his accomplices. In this terror attack, several people and many police personnel and officers were killed by Ajmal Kasab and his associates, who fired indiscriminately on the roads of Mumbai.

Special NIA Judge Prashant Sharma on Thursday listed the matter for arguments on the November 16 charge. The court listed the matter for further proceedings after scrutiny of documents filed with the supplementary charge sheet filed after the arrest of Tahawur Hussain Rana, as well as the main charge sheet filed by the NIA earlier in this case naming him.

Tahawur Hussain Rana is presently lodged in a high-security arrangement in Tihar Jail.

Rana was earlier provided a Legal Aid Counsel (LAC), advocate Piyus Sachdeva, to represent him. Rana had expressed his wish to engage an advocate of his choice. Sachdeva was discharged thereafter.

Earlier, the Special NIA Court at Patiala House Complex, New Delhi, on July 30 allowed the plea of Tahawwur Hussain Rana to make a telephone call to his daughter. He had urged the court to allow him to make a telephone call to his daughter and wife.