What The 26/11 Taj Rescue Taught Surender Singh About The Cost Of Service And Why He Speaks Up For Agniveers
Wounded while fighting terrorists at the Taj on 26/11, NSG veteran Surender Singh tells ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy why Agniveers need secure jobs after service.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:19 AM IST
New Delhi: For Naik Surender Singh, one of the hardest things about being wounded in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks was having to give up the uniform he loved. He had gone into the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel as a National Security Guard (NSG) commando to rescue people trapped inside. He came away with injuries that eventually ended his Army career.
Eighteen years after the attacks, Singh recalls the moment the gunfire seemed to fall silent and draws on his experience of leaving the Army to explain why the future of Agniveers matters to him.
Remembering 26/11
Gunfire echoed through Mumbai’s streets and explosions rocked prominent establishments on the night of November 26, 2008. Hundreds of people were trapped in hotels and other public places as terrorists carried out coordinated attacks across the city. The NSG was called in to confront the attackers and rescue civilians. Among the commandos sent to the Taj as part of Operation Black Tornado was Singh, whose son was just four days old when the attacks began.
Amid the gunfire and explosions at the Taj, Singh suddenly felt a silence all around him after a grenade went off on November 29. He continued helping people trapped in the hotel get to safety. It never occurred to him at the time that the blast had permanently damaged the hearing in his left ear. He also suffered splinter injuries. Singh and his team reportedly killed two terrorists during the operation.
In November 2015, the Taj invited Singh to dinner in recognition of his role during the attacks.
Life before and after the Taj
Born in Chhara village in Haryana, Singh joined the Indian Army on July 5, 1997. He served with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo in 2006 and was serving with 2 Grenadiers when he was deputed to the NSG.
After the Taj siege, Singh was retained in service on compassionate grounds. Following an assessment by a medical board, he was discharged from the Army on October 15, 2011. After years in uniform, he had to find a new line of work and adjust to civilian life while living with a permanent injury.
He worked in academia before entering politics. In December 2013, Singh was elected MLA from Delhi Cantonment and he won a second term in 2015. In November 2022, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
That transition still informs how he thinks about military rehabilitation. For personnel leaving active service with a permanent disability, finding work is one of several adjustments they may have to make at once.
Preparing a younger force for a changing battlefield
Singh supports the Agnipath scheme’s aim of preparing the armed forces for a different kind of warfare. He also wants the government to provide safeguards for the young people it recruits under the scheme.
“It is a way to prepare the Army for security challenges that demand younger, physically fit recruits who can work with new technology. Drones, cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, missile systems, electronic surveillance and advanced weaponry are already changing what the armed forces need from their personnel,” he explained.
“The Indian Army is not merely a job; it is a symbol of the country’s pride, honour, discipline, sacrifice and patriotism,” Singh said.
“For those who leave after four years, there are unanswered questions - where will they work, what financial security can they count on? The Centre will have to take their concerns about employment, pension and financial security seriously,” Singh said.
What awaits Agniveers after four years?
“Opportunities in the form of Seva Nidhi package, skill certificates and employment-related provisions provide a foundation for transition into civilian life,” Singh said, adding that recruitment opportunities must extend across government and industry. “The Centre, State Governments and the Ministry of Defence should coordinate to facilitate employment in police forces, paramilitary organisations and other government departments, besides creating opportunities in the private sector,” he said.
Referring to what he described as a recent government decision, Singh said the provision for up to 25 per cent of Agniveers to enter regular service was important. He also spoke of a provision under which willing personnel could serve for an additional two years and then be considered for regular induction, subject to the prescribed selection criteria. Transparent selection procedures and dependable job opportunities for those who leave, he said, would be essential to making these arrangements work.
What the country owes its soldiers
Singh believes a soldier’s contribution cannot be measured simply by the number of years spent in uniform. The physical and emotional effects of service can stay with a soldier long after an operation ends.
“Agniveers are a strength of the nation. It would not be appropriate to consider them merely as young people serving in a four-year job,” he said.
As India remembers those killed in the Mumbai terror attacks and honours those who confronted the attackers, Singh wants national security and soldiers’ welfare to advance together.
“Whether an Agniveer continues as a regular soldier or returns to civilian life, the nation must recognise the contribution, training and sacrifice associated with wearing its uniform,” he said.
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