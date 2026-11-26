ETV Bharat / bharat

What The 26/11 Taj Rescue Taught Surender Singh About The Cost Of Service And Why He Speaks Up For Agniveers

New Delhi: For Naik Surender Singh, one of the hardest things about being wounded in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks was having to give up the uniform he loved. He had gone into the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel as a National Security Guard (NSG) commando to rescue people trapped inside. He came away with injuries that eventually ended his Army career.

Eighteen years after the attacks, Singh recalls the moment the gunfire seemed to fall silent and draws on his experience of leaving the Army to explain why the future of Agniveers matters to him.

Remembering 26/11

Gunfire echoed through Mumbai’s streets and explosions rocked prominent establishments on the night of November 26, 2008. Hundreds of people were trapped in hotels and other public places as terrorists carried out coordinated attacks across the city. The NSG was called in to confront the attackers and rescue civilians. Among the commandos sent to the Taj as part of Operation Black Tornado was Singh, whose son was just four days old when the attacks began.

Surender Singh (Special Arrangement)

Amid the gunfire and explosions at the Taj, Singh suddenly felt a silence all around him after a grenade went off on November 29. He continued helping people trapped in the hotel get to safety. It never occurred to him at the time that the blast had permanently damaged the hearing in his left ear. He also suffered splinter injuries. Singh and his team reportedly killed two terrorists during the operation.

In November 2015, the Taj invited Singh to dinner in recognition of his role during the attacks.

Life before and after the Taj

Born in Chhara village in Haryana, Singh joined the Indian Army on July 5, 1997. He served with the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Congo in 2006 and was serving with 2 Grenadiers when he was deputed to the NSG.

After the Taj siege, Singh was retained in service on compassionate grounds. Following an assessment by a medical board, he was discharged from the Army on October 15, 2011. After years in uniform, he had to find a new line of work and adjust to civilian life while living with a permanent injury.

Surender SIngh with social activist Anna Hazare (Special Arrangement)

He worked in academia before entering politics. In December 2013, Singh was elected MLA from Delhi Cantonment and he won a second term in 2015. In November 2022, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

That transition still informs how he thinks about military rehabilitation. For personnel leaving active service with a permanent disability, finding work is one of several adjustments they may have to make at once.

Preparing a younger force for a changing battlefield

Singh supports the Agnipath scheme’s aim of preparing the armed forces for a different kind of warfare. He also wants the government to provide safeguards for the young people it recruits under the scheme.