ETV Bharat / bharat

26/11 Attack: Mumbai Police Seek Time From Court To Execute Proclamation Order Against Hafiz Saeed

Mumbai: Police on Thursday sought time from a special court here to execute proclamation orders against six absconding accused, including LeT handlers Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case, saying that they were awaiting a response from the Union Home Ministry.

The court granted the request and adjourned the hearing to October 1. The court had issued the proclamation orders in July for trying Saeed and other absconding accused in absentia (in their absence).

At the last hearing, the police had told the court that they had written to the Union Home Ministry for taking necessary steps to serve the proclamation order through Interpol against the accused who are in Pakistan.

On Thursday, special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam informed the court that the police were yet to receive a response from the ministry, and sought 13 days' time to file the report on the execution of the order.