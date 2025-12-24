26 Nilgai Killed In Bihar's Nawada On Orders Of District Administration
The step has been taken to save the agricultural produce of the farmers in the face of unabated terror of nilgai.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 3:48 PM IST|
Updated : December 24, 2025 at 4:56 PM IST
Nawada: As many as 26 nilgai (Indian antelope) have been shot dead in the Nawada area of Bihar on orders of the district administration following a spate of complaints from farmers that the animals had caused widespread damage to standing crops.
This action was carried out in the Mahuli Panchayat of the district following an application submitted by the Village Headman Vipin Singh to the Panchayati Raj Officer and the District Magistrate.
He had pointed out that the farmers were incurring heavy losses on account of their crops being destroyed by animals. Demanding relief for the peasants, he said that they were losing crops worth Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh per year.
"I was not aware that such a step could be taken to save the crops. We had submitted an application to Nawada District Magistrate Ravi Prakash demanding the safety of our crops. After a departmental order, shooters came and shot the nilgai," Singh said.
In several parts of Nawada, particularly in areas like Siswa and Bhagwanpur, the farmers are facing significant damage to their crops. On the orders of the district administration, a team has been constituted with the help of the Forest Department that initially tries to scare the animals away with the sound of firecrackers. If this doesn't work, the shooters are called in.
"I received a departmental order that, under the direction of the local headman, any animal, be it nilgai or wild boar, should be shot so that the damage to crops can be stopped. The exercise is still going on," pointed out Qayam Akhtar, a shooter engaged by the Forest Department.
According to Bihar’s Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, nilgai caused crop damage in several districts of the state over the past year, following which the decision was taken to kill 4,279 of them. The animal is legally protected under India's Wildlife Act, but is culled in cases where it destroys crops.
In March 2025, while answering a question in the Bihar Assembly, Minister Sunil Kumar stated that 4,279 nilgais had been killed in the state's districts between February 2024 and February 2025. Campaigns were launched in various districts to save the crops. This action was taken following complaints from farmers that the wild animals were destroying crops on a large scale.
The minister said that the highest number of nilgais were killed in Vaishali (3,057), followed by Gopalganj (685), Samastipur (256), Muzaffarpur (124), Sitamarhi (71), Munger (48), Saran (18), Begusarai (14), and Nalanda (6). However, no data has been shared on the number of wild boars killed in the state.
The Bihar government provides farmers with compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare for the crop loss. Village heads hire shooters through the Forest Department to kill wild animals causing damage to their crops.