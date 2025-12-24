ETV Bharat / bharat

26 Nilgai Killed In Bihar's Nawada On Orders Of District Administration

Nawada: As many as 26 nilgai (Indian antelope) have been shot dead in the Nawada area of Bihar on orders of the district administration following a spate of complaints from farmers that the animals had caused widespread damage to standing crops.

This action was carried out in the Mahuli Panchayat of the district following an application submitted by the Village Headman Vipin Singh to the Panchayati Raj Officer and the District Magistrate.

He had pointed out that the farmers were incurring heavy losses on account of their crops being destroyed by animals. Demanding relief for the peasants, he said that they were losing crops worth Rs 2 to Rs 3 lakh per year.

"I was not aware that such a step could be taken to save the crops. We had submitted an application to Nawada District Magistrate Ravi Prakash demanding the safety of our crops. After a departmental order, shooters came and shot the nilgai," Singh said.

In several parts of Nawada, particularly in areas like Siswa and Bhagwanpur, the farmers are facing significant damage to their crops. On the orders of the district administration, a team has been constituted with the help of the Forest Department that initially tries to scare the animals away with the sound of firecrackers. If this doesn't work, the shooters are called in.