ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Polling Across 10 States Begins, 26 Candidates Elected Unopposed; Contest In Bihar, Odisha, and Haryana

New Delhi: Even as polling for the biennial elections to 37 Rajya Sabha seats began across 10 states at 9 am on Monday, 26 of the nominees across seven states were already elected unopposed, with the BJP securing seven, the Congress five, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) four, the DMK three, and Shiv Sena, RPI (A), NCP, NCP (SP), AIADMK, PMK, and UPPL one each.

Those elected unopposed include Union Minister Ramdas Athawale of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar, the AIADMK's M Thambidurai from Tamil Nadu, BJP national General Secretary Vinod Tawde from Maharashtra, and TMC state minister from West Bengal Babul Supriyo.

Polling will continue till 4 pm, with counting of votes beginning at 5 pm. The 37 seats include seven from Maharashtra, six from Tamil Nadu, five each from Bihar and West Bengal, four from Odisha, three from Assam, two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Haryana, and one from Himachal Pradesh.

These seats are falling vacant as the terms of the sitting members from these states are set to expire in April. Among those whose terms are set to expire in April are Union Ministers Ramnath Thakur and Ramdas Athawale, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Sharad Pawar of the NCP-SP, Upendra Kushwaha of the RLM, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai, and DMK leader Tiruchi Siva.

The 11 seats for which there is competition are spread across Bihar, Odisha, and Haryana.