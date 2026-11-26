Terrorism Can Never Break Nation's Spirit: India Pays Tributes To Martyrs On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Anniversary
The November 26, 2008, attacks, carried out by 10 heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, left 166 people, including foreigners, dead and more than 300 injured.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday led the nation in paying homage to the victims and the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
The president asserted that terrorism can never break the spirit of a nation that stands united. "On this solemn anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I bow my head in remembrance of the innocent lives lost and salute the courage of our brave soldiers, police personnel, and all those who stood fearlessly against terror. Their sacrifice and selfless service will forever remain etched in our nation's soul," she said in a statement.
On this solemn anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I bow my head in remembrance of the innocent lives lost and salute the courage of our brave soldiers, police personnel, and all those who stood fearlessly against terror. Their sacrifice and selfless service will forever remain etched in our nation’s soul. Terrorism may shatter lives, but it can never break the spirit of a nation united in courage, compassion, and resilience. Today, we stand with the survivors and their families, reaffirming our collective resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and work towards a more peaceful and humane world.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 26, 2026
"Terrorism may shatter lives, but it can never break the spirit of a nation united in courage, compassion, and resilience," she said. "Today, we stand with the survivors and their families, reaffirming our collective resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and work towards a more peaceful and humane world," President Murmu added.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and saluted the courage and supreme sacrifice of security personnel who fought the terrorists. In a post on X, Radhakrishnan said he offers heartfelt tributes to the innocent lives lost in the "cowardly terror attacks" and salutes the unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice of security personnel who fought valiantly to defend the country.
On the solemn anniversary of the cowardly terror attacks of 26/11 in Mumbai, I pay my heartfelt tributes to the innocent lives lost and salute the unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice of our brave security personnel who fought valiantly to defend our nation. India remains unwavering in its commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and to bringing those responsible to justice. The nation stands united in its resolve to defeat terrorism and uphold peace and security.— Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) November 26, 2026
He said India remained unwavering in its commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and to bringing those responsible to justice. "The nation stands united in its resolve to defeat terrorism and uphold peace and security," the vice president said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said that terrorism is the most heinous crime against humanity. The Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terror is being praised worldwide. " The cowardly terrorist attacks on Mumbai on this day in 2008 shook the entire nation. I salute the brave soldiers who laid down their lives while giving the terrorists a crushing response, and pay tribute to all the innocent people who lost their lives in these attacks, he said.
वर्ष 2008 में आज ही के दिन मुंबई पर हुए कायरतापूर्ण आतंकी हमले ने पूरे देश को झकझोर कर रख दिया था। आतंकियों को मुँहतोड़ जवाब देते हुए अपने प्राणों की आहुति देने वाले वीर जवानों को नमन करता हूँ और इस हमले में जान गंवाने वाले सभी निर्दोष लोगों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूँ। आतंकवाद मानवता के विरुद्ध सबसे जघन्य अपराध है। मोदी सरकार की आतंक के खिलाफ 'जीरो टॉलरेंस' की नीति की सराहना दुनियाभर में हो रही है। आज भारत आतंकवाद के खिलाफ वैश्विक लड़ाई में अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हुए आतंक के हर रूप और हर साजिश के विरुद्ध निर्णायक कार्रवाई कर रहा है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2026
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to the lives lost during the terror attack. In a post on X, he wrote, "My humble tribute to the brave soldiers and innocent civilians who were martyred in the audacious terrorist attack in Mumbai on 26/11. The country will never forget their indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice."
मुंबई में 26/11 को हुए दुस्साहसी आतंकी हमले में शहीद वीर जवानों और निर्दोष नागरिकों को मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। उनका अदम्य साहस और सर्वोच्च बलिदान देश कभी नहीं भूलेगा। https://t.co/Qlp4mtx6UZ— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 26, 2026
Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid floral tributes at the city police headquarters to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while fighting terrorists during the Mumbai terror attacks 18 years ago. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Director General of Police Sadanand Date, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and other officials were present.
Varma and Fadnavis also met the family members of the policemen who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 attacks. “Humble tributes to the brave heroes who laid down their lives defending Mumbai against the 26/11 terror attacks and to the innocent civilians who lost their lives,” Fadnavis said in a post on X.
LIVE | 26/11 च्या मुंबई दहशतवादी हल्ल्यात शहीद झालेल्या जवानांना तसेच पहलगाम दहशतवादी हल्ल्यात मृत्युमुखी पडलेल्या निरपराध नागरिकांना श्रद्धांजली 🕤 स. ९.३५ वा. | २६-११-२०२६📍गेटवे ऑफ इंडिया, मुंबई. #Maharashtra #Mumbai #2611Heroes https://t.co/yYtz9Kx0aI— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 26, 2026
The 26/11 attacks, carried out by 10 terrorists associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, began on the night of November 26, 2008, and continued until November 29. Mumbai witnessed a series of coordinated strikes targeting prominent public places, hotels, and other establishments. The terrorists attacked several locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, Nariman House and the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi-Trident hotels.
The four-day siege claimed 166 lives and left around 300 people injured. Nine of the 10 attackers were killed during operations by security forces, while Ajmal Amir Kasab was captured alive. He was sentenced to death in 2010 and executed in 2012. The attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in India's history and a reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel in the fight against terrorism.
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