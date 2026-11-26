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Terrorism Can Never Break Nation's Spirit: India Pays Tributes To Martyrs On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Anniversary

A man rides a bicycle past a mural depicting the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks on the wall of Rex Bakery near Nariman House in Colaba, on the eve of the 18th anniversary of the attacks, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Wednesday ( PTI )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday led the nation in paying homage to the victims and the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The president asserted that terrorism can never break the spirit of a nation that stands united. "On this solemn anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I bow my head in remembrance of the innocent lives lost and salute the courage of our brave soldiers, police personnel, and all those who stood fearlessly against terror. Their sacrifice and selfless service will forever remain etched in our nation's soul," she said in a statement.

"Terrorism may shatter lives, but it can never break the spirit of a nation united in courage, compassion, and resilience," she said. "Today, we stand with the survivors and their families, reaffirming our collective resolve to eliminate terrorism in all its forms and work towards a more peaceful and humane world," President Murmu added. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and saluted the courage and supreme sacrifice of security personnel who fought the terrorists. In a post on X, Radhakrishnan said he offers heartfelt tributes to the innocent lives lost in the "cowardly terror attacks" and salutes the unparalleled courage and supreme sacrifice of security personnel who fought valiantly to defend the country. He said India remained unwavering in its commitment to a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and to bringing those responsible to justice. "The nation stands united in its resolve to defeat terrorism and uphold peace and security," the vice president said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, said that terrorism is the most heinous crime against humanity. The Modi government's 'zero tolerance' policy against terror is being praised worldwide. " The cowardly terrorist attacks on Mumbai on this day in 2008 shook the entire nation. I salute the brave soldiers who laid down their lives while giving the terrorists a crushing response, and pay tribute to all the innocent people who lost their lives in these attacks, he said.