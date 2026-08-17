Security Agencies Expect Multi-State Crackdown, 253 Detentions To Choke Pak-Backed Terror Networks
Crackdown exposes growing model of foreign handlers using social media, local recruits, drones and criminal networks to plan attacks, writes ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Amit Shah's claim that the Modi government has ‘destroyed’ the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti terror group, which he made in a social media post on Monday, is based on a multi-agency multi-state crackdown on Pakistan backed terror modules that was carried out on August 12. The Home Minister also claimed that in the process, the security agencies prevented major attempts to disrupt last Saturday's Independence Day celebrations.
“In one of the biggest coordinated counter-terror operations ahead of Independence Day, security agencies moved simultaneously across 14 states to dismantle the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), detaining 253 people and registering fresh cases, as investigators race to prevent any attempt to disrupt the national celebrations," the Home Ministry said, while giving details of the crackdown.
The scale of the operation is significant not merely because of the number of people detained, but because it has exposed the increasingly decentralised architecture allegedly being used by Pakistan-based handlers to wage a low-cost campaign of terror inside India.
Following the successful operations, Home Minister Amit Shah said more than 200 operatives linked to the network have been arrested in total, while over 80 FIRs have been registered under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, NDPS Act and Explosive Substances Act.
“The Modi government ‘destroyed’ the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti terror group ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks. Coordinated operations demonstrated India's ‘zero tolerance’ towards cross-border terrorism,” Shah said in a social media post.
14 States, 253 Detentions
The Home Ministry said that the August 12 operation was based on real-time intelligence sharing between Central agencies and state police forces, and resulted in 253 detentions.
Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number with 62, followed by Haryana with 52, Delhi 51, Punjab 44 and Rajasthan 15. Maharashtra accounted for eight detentions, Uttarakhand five, while Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar recorded three each. Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala accounted for two detentions each.
The recoveries make the operation particularly important. Investigators seized IEDs, pistols, live ammunition, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings and CCTV cameras allegedly intended for espionage and reconnaissance.
The seizures, security officials believe, point towards a network that was not confined to recruitment or propaganda. Its alleged activities included arranging weapons, conducting reconnaissance of police, defence and religious locations, installing surveillance equipment and identifying local recruits who could execute attacks.
From Gangster Network To Terror Infrastructure
Investigations into Bhatti’s network over the past several months have already revealed how the distinction between organised crime and terrorism is increasingly getting blurred.
Indian agencies alleged that Bhatti, a Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terror operative, has been using social media to identify vulnerable young people, offering money for reconnaissance, propaganda and violent assignments. Delhi Police investigations have also indicated that handlers remotely controlled recruits, providing instructions on targets, logistics and payments.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has separately intensified its investigation into Bhatti-linked cases. In June, the agency searched 18 locations across Punjab and Haryana in three cases linked to him. The NIA said the searches were aimed at uncovering the wider cross-border conspiracy, and resulted in the seizure of digital devices and documents relating to communications and financial transactions.
The agency has linked Bhatti to a series of incidents, including the March 2025 grenade attack at the residence of Punjab-based social media influencer Rozer Sandhu, the November 2025 explosion at the Women’s Police Station in Sirsa, and the January 2026 blast at Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala.
This makes the latest multi-state operation more than a preventive Independence Day exercise, and represents an attempt to dismantle the human infrastructure through which a foreign-based handler can repeatedly regenerate local modules, even after earlier cells are neutralised.
Jasvir Choudhary, Another Pakistan-Based Channel
The Bhatti network is not the only Pakistan-based threat channel under investigation. ETV Bharat had earlier reported on intelligence inputs concerning Pakistan-based ISI handler Jasvir Choudhary, who was allegedly attempting to activate India-based recruits for terror attacks, particularly in Punjab and Delhi.
According to the intelligence inputs available with investigators, Choudhary was in regular contact with Indian operatives through social media platforms, including WhatsApp. A consignment of arms, ammunition and IED material allegedly dropped into India through drones that were recovered by Punjab Police in February, was being examined as part of the wider conspiracy.
“The emergence of Choudhary alongside Bhatti is significant, because it indicates that Indian agencies are dealing with multiple foreign-based handlers and not a single command structure. Such networks can operate independently, use different recruits and communication channels, and yet draw upon the same cross-border ecosystem of weapons, narcotics, criminal contacts and digital recruitment,” said renowned security expert Brigadier (retd.) B K Khanna to ETV Bharat.
The Changing Terror Model
Counter-terrorism experts have increasingly flagged the emergence of digitally enabled, decentralised terror networks. A recent analysis by the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) noted that foreign handlers, particularly those based in Pakistan, are increasingly using digital platforms and online grooming to recruit impressionable Indian youth. It specifically identified the Bhatti network as part of this emerging pattern.
Security analysts believe the latest crackdown therefore carries a larger significance. “The traditional terror model required trained cadres, physical infiltration and a relatively visible organisational hierarchy. The emerging model can function with a foreign handler, a mobile phone, a local recruit and a remotely delivered consignment of weapons,” said former director general of UP police Sulkhan Singh.
“This is essentially a distributed terror architecture,” he said. According to Singh, the foreign handler remains physically beyond India's jurisdiction, while the recruit, logistics and targets remain inside the country. “This reduces operational risk for the mastermind and makes intelligence-sharing between agencies crucial,” he said.
The Challenge Of Drone Delivery
The use of drones to deliver weapons further compounds the challenge. Earlier investigations into Bhatti-linked modules have found alleged links between Pakistan-based handlers, drone-dropped consignments in Punjab, and subsequent movement of weapons towards Delhi-NCR.
“The latest crackdown demonstrates why intelligence fusion has become central to India’s counter-terror strategy. A suspect identified in Punjab may have a handler in Pakistan, a financial link in another state, a recruiter operating through social media and a target in Delhi. A state-centric investigation can therefore miss the larger picture,” Singh added.
With Independence Day providing a high-profile target window, the simultaneous action across 14 states was aimed not simply at making arrests, but at disrupting the network before individual modules could move from reconnaissance to execution.
For security agencies, however, the operation is unlikely to mark the end of the threat. Previous investigations have shown that Bhatti-linked networks have repeatedly attempted to recruit new operatives even after arrests and raids.
“The immediate threat may have been disrupted, but the larger battle is over the ecosystem that enables foreign handlers to recruit, finance, arm and direct Indian operative remotely,” Brigadier Khanna stated.
Also Read:
- Govt Destroyed ISI-Backed Shahzad Bhatti Network; 200 Arrested Ahead Of Independence Day: Shah
- Rajasthan Man Arrested for Following, Liking Social Media Posts of Pakistani Gangsters
- Assam Police Arrest 3 Linked To Pak-Based Shahzad Bhatti Terror Network
- ATS Detains 45 People In Pune Region Over Suspected Links To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti