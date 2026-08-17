ETV Bharat / bharat

Security Agencies Expect Multi-State Crackdown, 253 Detentions To Choke Pak-Backed Terror Networks

New Delhi: Amit Shah's claim that the Modi government has ‘destroyed’ the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti terror group, which he made in a social media post on Monday, is based on a multi-agency multi-state crackdown on Pakistan backed terror modules that was carried out on August 12. The Home Minister also claimed that in the process, the security agencies prevented major attempts to disrupt last Saturday's Independence Day celebrations.

“In one of the biggest coordinated counter-terror operations ahead of Independence Day, security agencies moved simultaneously across 14 states to dismantle the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), detaining 253 people and registering fresh cases, as investigators race to prevent any attempt to disrupt the national celebrations," the Home Ministry said, while giving details of the crackdown.

The scale of the operation is significant not merely because of the number of people detained, but because it has exposed the increasingly decentralised architecture allegedly being used by Pakistan-based handlers to wage a low-cost campaign of terror inside India.

Following the successful operations, Home Minister Amit Shah said more than 200 operatives linked to the network have been arrested in total, while over 80 FIRs have been registered under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, NDPS Act and Explosive Substances Act.

“The Modi government ‘destroyed’ the ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti terror group ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks. Coordinated operations demonstrated India's ‘zero tolerance’ towards cross-border terrorism,” Shah said in a social media post.

14 States, 253 Detentions

The Home Ministry said that the August 12 operation was based on real-time intelligence sharing between Central agencies and state police forces, and resulted in 253 detentions.

Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest number with 62, followed by Haryana with 52, Delhi 51, Punjab 44 and Rajasthan 15. Maharashtra accounted for eight detentions, Uttarakhand five, while Karnataka, Gujarat and Bihar recorded three each. Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala accounted for two detentions each.

The recoveries make the operation particularly important. Investigators seized IEDs, pistols, live ammunition, grenades bearing Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings and CCTV cameras allegedly intended for espionage and reconnaissance.

The seizures, security officials believe, point towards a network that was not confined to recruitment or propaganda. Its alleged activities included arranging weapons, conducting reconnaissance of police, defence and religious locations, installing surveillance equipment and identifying local recruits who could execute attacks.

From Gangster Network To Terror Infrastructure

Investigations into Bhatti’s network over the past several months have already revealed how the distinction between organised crime and terrorism is increasingly getting blurred.

Indian agencies alleged that Bhatti, a Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terror operative, has been using social media to identify vulnerable young people, offering money for reconnaissance, propaganda and violent assignments. Delhi Police investigations have also indicated that handlers remotely controlled recruits, providing instructions on targets, logistics and payments.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has separately intensified its investigation into Bhatti-linked cases. In June, the agency searched 18 locations across Punjab and Haryana in three cases linked to him. The NIA said the searches were aimed at uncovering the wider cross-border conspiracy, and resulted in the seizure of digital devices and documents relating to communications and financial transactions.

The agency has linked Bhatti to a series of incidents, including the March 2025 grenade attack at the residence of Punjab-based social media influencer Rozer Sandhu, the November 2025 explosion at the Women’s Police Station in Sirsa, and the January 2026 blast at Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala.