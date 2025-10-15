ETV Bharat / bharat

250 Families Of Terror Victims In Jammu Kashmir Given Jobs, More To Follow: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha speaking to terror victim families in Kupwara on Wednesday ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that around 250 kin of terror victims have been given government jobs, and more will be given to such people after the conclusion of the assembly by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Sinha said the administration launched an initiative some months ago to identify the families of terror victims whose cases were not registered earlier, and those victims continued to be neglected. “Around 250 relatives of the terror victims were provided jobs in the last few months. More are in consideration, and they will be provided jobs after the conclusion of the assembly by-elections,” Sinha told reporters in Kupwara after chairing an event with the families of terror victims in the frontier district. The LG administration launched this relief initiative after an NGO, Save Youth Save Future, run by Wajahat Farooq Bhat of Baramulla, identified these families and shared their details with the administration. Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha addressing terror victim families in Kupwara on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)