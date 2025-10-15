250 Families Of Terror Victims In Jammu Kashmir Given Jobs, More To Follow: LG Manoj Sinha
The Jammu Kashmir administration said the job offer to terror victims' kin is a step to bring justice and rehabilitation after decades of neglect.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : October 15, 2025 at 5:46 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that around 250 kin of terror victims have been given government jobs, and more will be given to such people after the conclusion of the assembly by-elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
Sinha said the administration launched an initiative some months ago to identify the families of terror victims whose cases were not registered earlier, and those victims continued to be neglected. “Around 250 relatives of the terror victims were provided jobs in the last few months. More are in consideration, and they will be provided jobs after the conclusion of the assembly by-elections,” Sinha told reporters in Kupwara after chairing an event with the families of terror victims in the frontier district.
The LG administration launched this relief initiative after an NGO, Save Youth Save Future, run by Wajahat Farooq Bhat of Baramulla, identified these families and shared their details with the administration.
The LG later directed police to register cases in police stations and asked the district administrators to process their cases for compensation, which includes government jobs, schemes for business and other government assistance.
Mudasir Ahmaf Dar, zonal president of the NGO for South Kashmir, said that these families had not registered the cases since the 90s, when terrorism gripped the Kashmir valley. “We have documented around 4000 such cases across Kashmir through our painstaking work. The police and their agencies are ascertaining genuine cases among these numbers. Our documentation helped their families get assistance and rehabilitation after decades,” Dar told ETV Bharat.
Earlier, Sinha chaired similar events in Anantnag and Baramulla, where he promised these families justice and government assistance.
In Kupwara, Sinha also interacted with terror victim families at Dardpora, Kupwara, which is called the village of widows. Dar said they have documented around 150 widows whose husbands were terror victims. “Some widows have got compensation, while some have pending,” he said.
Sinha said he assured family members that their decades-long trauma, torment & suffering are over. “We'll ensure all the support so that they reclaim their lives. Families of civilians who were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists also suffered systemic barriers which stifled their progress. They were denied their rights & access to resources. All obstacles are now removed & we're ensuring justice & dignity for terror victim families,” Sinha said.
