25-Yr-Old Water Dispute Between Bihar, Jharkhand To End; Nitish Cabinet Approves Draft Agreement
Since its formation in 2000, Jharkhand has been demanding distribution of Sone water but Bihar has opposed citing high demand for irrigation.
By Dev Raj
Published : January 13, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Patna: The 25-year-long dispute over the Bansagar Accord and the distribution of the water of the Sone river between Bihar and Jharkhand is set to come to an end. Following which, Indrapuri reservoir will be constructed over the river between the two states, immensely benefitting farmers.
The Bihar cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, approved the draft of an agreement that would be signed with Jharkhand for the distribution of water of the river between the two states.
As per the agreement, Bihar will receive 5.75 million-acre feet (MAF) of water while the neighbouring state will get 2 MAF from the total 7.75 MAF allotted to undivided Bihar under the Bansagar Accord of 1973 between the two states and Madhya Pradesh.
“This is a very important decision taken by the cabinet in the light of the discussions held in this regard at the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 10, 2025,” cabinet secretariat department additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.
“It has approved the draft of the agreement issued by the Central Water Commission, under which Bihar and Jharkhand will get 7.75 MAF and 2 MAF of water out of the 7.75 MAF share provided under the Bansagar Accord to the then undivided Bihar and will pave the way for the construction of the Indrapuri reservoir,” Chaudhary added.
The Bansagar dam is on the Sone river in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh. It is a multipurpose hydroelectric project aimed at irrigation, flood control and generation of around 425MW of power.
The Sone is a perennial river originating from the Amarkantak hills in Madhya Pradesh. It is a southern tributary of the Ganga and flows through a 784km course across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar to join it at Koilwar near Patna.
Jharkhand, since its formation in 2000, had been demanding the distribution of Sone water between the two states, but Bihar, which is primarily an agrarian state, had been opposing it citing the heavy demand of water for irrigation. Bihar had come up with several formulas for the distribution of water between the two states, but the issue could not be resolved.
Finally, both states consented to the division of water as per the above formula at the EZC meeting. Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary had forcefully presented their side and demand on the occasion.
The dispute between the two states had delayed the construction of the Indrapuri reservoir on the Sone. This reservoir would be constructed between Kadwan in Garhwa district of Jharkhand and Matiwan in Rohtas district of Bihar. It will provide stability to irrigation facilities via the Sone river canal system in Bihar, and will benefit eight districts including, Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Patna, Gaya and Arwal.
Also Read