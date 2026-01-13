ETV Bharat / bharat

25-Yr-Old Water Dispute Between Bihar, Jharkhand To End; Nitish Cabinet Approves Draft Agreement

Patna: The 25-year-long dispute over the Bansagar Accord and the distribution of the water of the Sone river between Bihar and Jharkhand is set to come to an end. Following which, Indrapuri reservoir will be constructed over the river between the two states, immensely benefitting farmers.

The Bihar cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday, approved the draft of an agreement that would be signed with Jharkhand for the distribution of water of the river between the two states.

As per the agreement, Bihar will receive 5.75 million-acre feet (MAF) of water while the neighbouring state will get 2 MAF from the total 7.75 MAF allotted to undivided Bihar under the Bansagar Accord of 1973 between the two states and Madhya Pradesh.

“This is a very important decision taken by the cabinet in the light of the discussions held in this regard at the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 10, 2025,” cabinet secretariat department additional chief secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said.

“It has approved the draft of the agreement issued by the Central Water Commission, under which Bihar and Jharkhand will get 7.75 MAF and 2 MAF of water out of the 7.75 MAF share provided under the Bansagar Accord to the then undivided Bihar and will pave the way for the construction of the Indrapuri reservoir,” Chaudhary added.