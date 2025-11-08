25 Years Of Jharkhand: Significant Progress In Agriculture, Dairy, Fisheries, But Needs Better Irrigation
Rich in natural resources, Jharkhand has, since formation, made great strides in agriculture, fisheries, dairy and even horticulture. Let's take stock of the progress.
Published : November 8, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST
Ranchi: Born after decades of struggle, Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in the year 2000. Being rich in natural resources, especially minerals, people at the time wondered what the future for agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry held in the new state.
On the eve of the silver jubilee of its foundation, statistics show that despite numerous challenges in agriculture and animal husbandry, Jharkhand has seen significant progress in these areas.
Pulses And Paddy
There was a time when pulse cultivation in Jharkhand was limited to just 1 lakh hectares. This has now increased to 8 lakh hectares. Today, Jharkhand ranks ninth in the country in pulse production, with an average output of 1,069 kg per hectare, compared to the global average of 1,000 kg per hectare.
Jharkhand has also progressed in paddy cultivation. It is a result of the hard work of the farmers here that paddy, which covered approximately 10 lakh hectares in 2000, has now increased to 18 lakh hectares. The average paddy yield has also risen significantly in this period, from 1 tonne to 3 tonnes.
Despite the potential for further improvement in the Rabi (winter) crop, the last 25 years have been full of hope and potential. As a result of the development in Rabi crop cultivation, the total area under Rabi cultivation in the state has now reached 1.1 lakh hectares. Similarly, the area under oilseeds cultivation has risen to reach 0.2 lakh hectares.
Dairy And Fisheries
At the time the state was born, animal husbandry in Jharkhand was in poor shape. Milk production was less than 1 million tonnes. Now, it has increased to 3.4 million tonnes.
United Bihar had the brand "Sudha" for its State Milk Co-Operative Federation, with a plant in Jharkhand. But at the time Jharkhand became a state, it had no milk co-operative or brand to market its own milk production.
Since then, though, Jharkhand's dairy brand "Medha" has become a household name, competing with other brands. Medha has six dairy plants across the state. The foundation stone for a 20-metric tonne milk powder plant in Ranchi has now been laid. A scheme to provide an additional Rs 5 per litre of milk to state farmers, has boosted animal husbandry in the state.
A landlocked state, Jharkhand nevertheless has numerous rain-fed rivers originating in its plateau region, large reservoirs accompanying the many dams on these, besides large and small ponds and lakes. It's no surprise, then, that fisheries in the state has grown by leaps and bounds.
After its formation, the state, which used to produce only 14,000 tonnes of freshwater fishes for consumption, is now meeting 95 per cent of its own needs by producing 3.63 lakh metric tonnes. Once dependent on Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, the state is now close to becoming self-sufficient in fisheries.
High On Horticulture
Horticulture is poised to play a leading role in the economic development of Jharkhand's farmers. There are no significant figures for horticulture in the state from 2000, but today, flowers are being cultivated on approximately 0.5 lakh hectares.
This is a result of the creation of a Horticulture Mission and the state-led encouragement given to farmers to pursue horticulture alongside farming.
Improving Irrigation The Next Horizon
At the time of its formation, Jharkhand's agriculture budget was around Rs 400 crore. This has now risen to Rs 4,000 crore, while the state's combined crop production has increased from 3.5 million tonnes to nearly 7.4 million tonnes.
But one problem that remains largely unchanged is the state's farmers' dependence on rainwater to irrigate their fields. Of the state's approximately 3.8 million hectares of cultivable land, 85 per cent relies on rainwater for irrigation.
Leaders from both the opposition BJP and the Congress, which is part of the ruling coalition, believe that if more work had been done on irrigation, Jharkhand's agriculture would have been even more advanced.
