ETV Bharat / bharat

25 Years Of Jharkhand: Significant Progress In Agriculture, Dairy, Fisheries, But Needs Better Irrigation

Ranchi: Born after decades of struggle, Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in the year 2000. Being rich in natural resources, especially minerals, people at the time wondered what the future for agriculture, fisheries, and animal husbandry held in the new state.

On the eve of the silver jubilee of its foundation, statistics show that despite numerous challenges in agriculture and animal husbandry, Jharkhand has seen significant progress in these areas.

Pulses And Paddy

There was a time when pulse cultivation in Jharkhand was limited to just 1 lakh hectares. This has now increased to 8 lakh hectares. Today, Jharkhand ranks ninth in the country in pulse production, with an average output of 1,069 kg per hectare, compared to the global average of 1,000 kg per hectare.

Jharkhand has also progressed in paddy cultivation. It is a result of the hard work of the farmers here that paddy, which covered approximately 10 lakh hectares in 2000, has now increased to 18 lakh hectares. The average paddy yield has also risen significantly in this period, from 1 tonne to 3 tonnes.

Despite the potential for further improvement in the Rabi (winter) crop, the last 25 years have been full of hope and potential. As a result of the development in Rabi crop cultivation, the total area under Rabi cultivation in the state has now reached 1.1 lakh hectares. Similarly, the area under oilseeds cultivation has risen to reach 0.2 lakh hectares.

Dairy And Fisheries

At the time the state was born, animal husbandry in Jharkhand was in poor shape. Milk production was less than 1 million tonnes. Now, it has increased to 3.4 million tonnes.

United Bihar had the brand "Sudha" for its State Milk Co-Operative Federation, with a plant in Jharkhand. But at the time Jharkhand became a state, it had no milk co-operative or brand to market its own milk production.

Since then, though, Jharkhand's dairy brand "Medha" has become a household name, competing with other brands. Medha has six dairy plants across the state. The foundation stone for a 20-metric tonne milk powder plant in Ranchi has now been laid. A scheme to provide an additional Rs 5 per litre of milk to state farmers, has boosted animal husbandry in the state.