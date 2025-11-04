ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand’s 25 Year Journey Has Been Marked By Political Instability

A view of the Uttarakhand Assembly, which has seen 11 chief ministers over the last 25 years. ( IANS )

Dehradun: Political instability has marked Uttarakhand’s journey ever since the state came into existence on November 9, 2000. The state has seen 11 chief ministers over the last 25 years, and barring ND Tiwari of the Congress, none of them have been able to complete a five-year term.

Observers say that the state has been a factory for producing chief ministers. The state was born alongside Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. While Chhattisgarh has had six chief ministers, Jharkhand has again witnessed a high number of 14 chief ministers during this time.

Even during the interim period before the first state assembly polls, Uttarakhand had seen two chief ministers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nityanand Swami and Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, as this period was marked by the internal strife in the saffron party.

Contrary to everyone’s expectations, it was the Congress that won the first assembly poll, and the government was formed under ND Tiwari, who remains the only chief minister to complete five years in office.

When the BJP came to power in 2007, former union minister Major General (Retired) BC Khanduri was made the chief minister, but he had to leave office after the 2009 Lok Sabha poll debacle, where the BJP lost all five seats. He was replaced by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, but the internal strife continued in the party, and there was heavy anti-incumbency that compelled the party to bring back Khanduri to the top post ahead of the 2012 assembly polls with the slogan ‘Khanduri hai zaroori’.

But internal strife once again hit the party when Khanduri lost his own seat of Kotdwar, and the Congress came back to power with a thin margin. This time, Vijay Bahuguna was appointed to the top post, but he had to quit amidst the public backlash that followed the Kedarnath disaster of 2013. He was replaced by the Congress veteran leader Harish Rawat, who continued till 2017. In between, the state was under the President’s rule for a brief while as attempts were made to replace his government.

The BJP came back with a landslide victory in 2017, but infighting once again got the better of Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was removed from the top post nine days before his government completed four years. The party replaced him with the then Pauri MP Tirath Singh Rawat, who failed to complete even six months in office.

Just ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, the party brought in Pushkar Singh Dhami as the new chief minister just before the 2022 polls. Although the party managed to come back to power, Dhami lost his Khatima seat but was retained as the chief minister. He later won a by-election in Champawat.