Uttarakhand’s 25 Year Journey Has Been Marked By Political Instability
The state has seen 11 chief ministers since it came into existence on November 8, 2000.
Dehradun: Political instability has marked Uttarakhand’s journey ever since the state came into existence on November 9, 2000. The state has seen 11 chief ministers over the last 25 years, and barring ND Tiwari of the Congress, none of them have been able to complete a five-year term.
Observers say that the state has been a factory for producing chief ministers. The state was born alongside Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. While Chhattisgarh has had six chief ministers, Jharkhand has again witnessed a high number of 14 chief ministers during this time.
Even during the interim period before the first state assembly polls, Uttarakhand had seen two chief ministers from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nityanand Swami and Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, as this period was marked by the internal strife in the saffron party.
Contrary to everyone’s expectations, it was the Congress that won the first assembly poll, and the government was formed under ND Tiwari, who remains the only chief minister to complete five years in office.
When the BJP came to power in 2007, former union minister Major General (Retired) BC Khanduri was made the chief minister, but he had to leave office after the 2009 Lok Sabha poll debacle, where the BJP lost all five seats. He was replaced by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, but the internal strife continued in the party, and there was heavy anti-incumbency that compelled the party to bring back Khanduri to the top post ahead of the 2012 assembly polls with the slogan ‘Khanduri hai zaroori’.
But internal strife once again hit the party when Khanduri lost his own seat of Kotdwar, and the Congress came back to power with a thin margin. This time, Vijay Bahuguna was appointed to the top post, but he had to quit amidst the public backlash that followed the Kedarnath disaster of 2013. He was replaced by the Congress veteran leader Harish Rawat, who continued till 2017. In between, the state was under the President’s rule for a brief while as attempts were made to replace his government.
The BJP came back with a landslide victory in 2017, but infighting once again got the better of Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was removed from the top post nine days before his government completed four years. The party replaced him with the then Pauri MP Tirath Singh Rawat, who failed to complete even six months in office.
Just ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, the party brought in Pushkar Singh Dhami as the new chief minister just before the 2022 polls. Although the party managed to come back to power, Dhami lost his Khatima seat but was retained as the chief minister. He later won a by-election in Champawat.
This political instability has taken a toll on the state’s development while highlighting the fact that political ambitions have prevailed over everything else. The functioning of the administration and the governance, too, has taken a back seat in such a scenario.
Political observer Kuldeep Rana underlined Uttarakhand's weak political history, where strong leadership was not developed. “Uttarakhand Kranti Dal that spearheaded the movement for the state’s separation remains on the margins of electoral politics,” he observed.
“The area covered by the state has witnessed many movements, but politics is a different ball game,” he added.
Another observer, Sanjay Jha, pointed out that since the state has seen the Congress and the BJP rule, the leadership have been imposed from the central offices of these two national parties.
“ND Tiwari was a powerful figure. That is why he completed his five year term despite attempts by members of his own party to destabilize him,” he said while pointing that frequent changes at the top post have had a negative impact on the state as every change in the leadership has been accompanied by a major overhaul of the administration where alongside the chief minister, the chief secretaries have also been replaced.
Talking about the phenomenon, BJP MLA Vinod Chamoli claimed, “ND Tiwari may have completed a five-year term during the Congress regime, but everyone knows the circumstances under which he did so. The allocation of responsibilities during that period was solely to save power. The BJP doesn't need to defend its position in a manner that would expose the state to trolling. Even Vijay Bahuguna was denied a permanent position, which resulted in him leaving the Congress and joining the BJP. The BJP has produced more stable Chief Ministers and governments than the Congress.”
However, Congress Vice President Suryakant Dhasmana said that Uttarakhand has emerged as a distorted copy of Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP has broken all records in appointing chief ministers.
“This party (BJP) appointed two chief ministers in the interim government. Yet, during the BJP's next tenure, three Chief Ministers were appointed. The BJP has accomplished nothing beyond appointing chief ministers. The primary reason for the state having so many chief ministers is the race and lust for power, besides the overly ambitious people within the BJP,” he said.