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24 Indian Crew Members Rescued From MT Marivex To Return Home On Friday, Says MEA

In this screengrab from a video posted on June 9, 2026, crew members look on as smoke billows from the vessel MT Marivex after a missile attack in the Oman Search and Rescue Region (SRR). ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said India's mission in Oman is rendering all assistance to the 24 Indian crew members of MT Marivex, a Palau-flagged merchant tanker, who were rescued following an attack on the vessel on June 8, and they are expected to return to the country on Friday.

Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, also said that Indian mission in Oman is in close touch with the concerned authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of three Indian sailors killed in a US attack on another Palau-flagged tanker Settebello on June 10. On Thursday, another vessel 'Jalveer', a Guinea-Bissau-flagged tanker with 20 Indians, was attacked by the US Navy.

Mahajan, during an inter-ministerial briefing here on the current West Asia situation, said there were 28 crew members on board MT Settebello, including 24 Indian nationals.

"Out of the 24 Indian nationals, 21 have been safely rescued. Unfortunately, three Indian nationals have lost their lives. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

"Our mission in Oman is in close touch with the concerned authorities for early repatriation of their mortal remains. Our mission is also rendering all assistance to the rescued Indian seafarers and remains in touch with concerned authorities for their early return to India," he said.

MT Marivex was targeted off the coast of Oman on June 8. The ship had 24 Indian crew members on board, all of whom were safely rescued, Mahajan said.