ETV Bharat / bharat

24 Hours After Punjab’s Assurance, Kashmir Mutton Dealers Allege ‘Illegal Tax’ Continues On Livestock Trucks

Srinagar: Barely 24 hours after the Punjab government assured action against the alleged illegal collection of money from livestock transporters, Kashmir's mutton dealers have claimed trucks carrying livestock to the Valley are again being forced to pay "illegal transit tax."

Mehraj U Din Ganaie, general secretary of the Kashmir Mutton Dealers’ Association, said that despite assurances from senior Punjab officials, livestock-laden trucks bound for Kashmir are still being intercepted and drivers coerced into paying an unauthorised levy.

"On Friday, we met several senior officials in Punjab and apprised them of the issue. While the SSP Pathankot acted promptly and got the checkpoint at Madhopur removed, the illegal collection continued in Patiala at Shambhu checkpoint," Ganaie told reporters in Srinagar after returning from Punjab.

He said 15 trucks were stopped at the Shambhu checkpoint on Saturday night, where contractors allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 per truck. "There is still a nexus between contractors, police and officials. The illegal collection has not stopped despite the government's assurance," he said.