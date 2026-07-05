24 Hours After Punjab’s Assurance, Kashmir Mutton Dealers Allege ‘Illegal Tax’ Continues On Livestock Trucks
Mehraj U Din Ganaie, general secretary of the Kashmir Mutton Dealers’ Association, said 15 trucks were stopped at the Shambhu checkpoint, writes Mir Farhat.
Published : July 5, 2026 at 11:10 PM IST
Srinagar: Barely 24 hours after the Punjab government assured action against the alleged illegal collection of money from livestock transporters, Kashmir's mutton dealers have claimed trucks carrying livestock to the Valley are again being forced to pay "illegal transit tax."
Mehraj U Din Ganaie, general secretary of the Kashmir Mutton Dealers’ Association, said that despite assurances from senior Punjab officials, livestock-laden trucks bound for Kashmir are still being intercepted and drivers coerced into paying an unauthorised levy.
"On Friday, we met several senior officials in Punjab and apprised them of the issue. While the SSP Pathankot acted promptly and got the checkpoint at Madhopur removed, the illegal collection continued in Patiala at Shambhu checkpoint," Ganaie told reporters in Srinagar after returning from Punjab.
He said 15 trucks were stopped at the Shambhu checkpoint on Saturday night, where contractors allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 per truck. "There is still a nexus between contractors, police and officials. The illegal collection has not stopped despite the government's assurance," he said.
Two weeks ago, Kashmir's mutton dealers suspended the transportation of livestock from Rajasthan and other states to protest against the illegal levy. They said contractors operating at Madhopur and Shambhu checkpoints on the Punjab National Highway were collecting Rs 20,000–25,000 from every livestock-carrying truck. The association claims that nearly Rs 18 crore is collected annually through these illegal levies.
Following their protest, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging him to intervene and stop the unauthorised tax charged by unauthorised contractor groups.
Under the Punjab Cattle Fairs (Regulation) Act, 1967, the Punjab government levies a 4% tax on cattle sold through auctions at notified cattle fairs, which is collected through contractors. However, Kashmir's mutton traders allege that these contractors are illegally charging the same 4% levy on livestock transported through Punjab, even though no law permits the collection of a transit tax on such movement. They also point out that livestock transportation is exempt from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
Kashmiri traders transport livestock from Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and other states. Ganaie said the "goonda tax" is only being demanded in Punjab, putting them in losses.