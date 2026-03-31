ETV Bharat / bharat

24 Authors Receive Sahitya Akademi Award 2025

New Delhi: A total of 24 writers and poets in as many Indian languages received the Sahitya Akademi Award on Tuesday, the second day of the ongoing 'Festival of Letters' here at Kamani Auditorium.

The recipients included English author and former ambassador Navtej Sarna, who got the award for his novel 'Crimson Spring' and Hindi writer Mamta Kalia for her memoir 'Jeete Jee Allahabad'.

The awardees received a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl, and an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Poet and former president of Sahitya Akademi, Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari, said it is a duty of society to honour deserving individuals lest it becomes devoid of values.

"Giving awards and honouring deserving individuals is a responsibility of society. A society that does not respect the worthy gradually becomes devoid of values and eventually collapses. Since society itself is abstract, its representatives take on this responsibility," Tiwari said in his address.

He said that those who create literature are deserving of honour as they serve society while simply expressing themselves.

"The representatives of a society, including institutions like the Sahitya Akademi, recognise that while many tasks we perform are for our family or livelihood, some works benefit everyone. Literature is one such field.