ETV Bharat / bharat

Coimbatore Family's 23-Year Wait Ends As They Find Their Missing Son In Punjab

Coimbatore: A boy who ran away from his home in Tamil Nadu nearly 23 years ago, suffered various hardships, and was held captive for 18 years near Indo-Pakistan border, has finally reunited with his family.

The Missing Son

Ramamoorthy and Sundari are a couple from Poomalaipatti Anaikulam village in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu. They had two sons, Prakash and Prabhu. The family migrated to Coimbatore 30 years ago for a living. They lived in the Kaundampalayam area, and their eldest son Prakash studied up to Class III in Kaundampalayam Municipal School and Class IV in Saibaba Colony Government Aided School.

Prakash left home in 2003 after a minor fight with his parents. His parents and relatives searched for him in many places but could not find him. Nearly 2 months after the incident, Prakash contacted his parents on the phone. At that time, he said he was in Chennai. After that, his parents could not contact him. He also did not contact them after that. However, they searched for Prakash in many places. Since he was not found anywhere, his parents and relatives thought that he might have died.

The Twist In The Tale

On July 1, a journalist named Muthaiah from Palladam area of ​​Tiruppur district found Sundari and said her son Prakash was in the custody of Apna Farz Seva Society in Lachkhani, Patiala district of Punjab.

Shocked to learn that their son, whom they thought was dead, was alive, Sundari decided to bring Prakash to Coimbatore. Following that, Prakash's brother Prabhu and some relatives immediately went to the orphanage in Punjab. However, when the administrators of the orphanage categorically stated that they could not send him without the proper documents, they returned to Coimbatore disappointed.

The District Collector Who Helped