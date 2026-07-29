Coimbatore Family's 23-Year Wait Ends As They Find Their Missing Son In Punjab
A Coimbatore family’s 23-year search ended in an emotional reunion after their missing son was traced to a shelter in Punjab, reports S Srinivasan.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
Coimbatore: A boy who ran away from his home in Tamil Nadu nearly 23 years ago, suffered various hardships, and was held captive for 18 years near Indo-Pakistan border, has finally reunited with his family.
The Missing Son
Ramamoorthy and Sundari are a couple from Poomalaipatti Anaikulam village in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu. They had two sons, Prakash and Prabhu. The family migrated to Coimbatore 30 years ago for a living. They lived in the Kaundampalayam area, and their eldest son Prakash studied up to Class III in Kaundampalayam Municipal School and Class IV in Saibaba Colony Government Aided School.
Prakash left home in 2003 after a minor fight with his parents. His parents and relatives searched for him in many places but could not find him. Nearly 2 months after the incident, Prakash contacted his parents on the phone. At that time, he said he was in Chennai. After that, his parents could not contact him. He also did not contact them after that. However, they searched for Prakash in many places. Since he was not found anywhere, his parents and relatives thought that he might have died.
The Twist In The Tale
On July 1, a journalist named Muthaiah from Palladam area of Tiruppur district found Sundari and said her son Prakash was in the custody of Apna Farz Seva Society in Lachkhani, Patiala district of Punjab.
Shocked to learn that their son, whom they thought was dead, was alive, Sundari decided to bring Prakash to Coimbatore. Following that, Prakash's brother Prabhu and some relatives immediately went to the orphanage in Punjab. However, when the administrators of the orphanage categorically stated that they could not send him without the proper documents, they returned to Coimbatore disappointed.
The District Collector Who Helped
Sundari, who was confused about how to prove that Prakash was her son, suddenly remembered that he had studied in a school in Coimbatore. Hoping that he could somehow be rescued using those school documents, she approached the Coimbatore District Collector and tearfully narrated the incident. She also filed a petition to help her get her son back.
Coimbatore District Collector Pawan Kumar G Kiriappanavar, realising the mother's struggle, made arrangements to bring Prakash from Punjab. Accordingly, documents were sent to the administrators of Apna Farz Seva Society in Lachkhani, Patiala district, Punjab.
On July 27, Prakash's mother Sundari, brother Prabhu, and journalist Muthaiah went to the Apna Farz Seva Society in Lachkhani and approached the Chandigarh Tamil Sangam there and informed them about the matter.
Chandigarh Tamil Sangam General Secretary Rajasekaran, along with volunteers, arranged the meeting of Prakash, who was being kept in the shelter, with Sundari in the presence of the police and district officials.
Mother's Emotional Reunion
With tears in her eyes, Sundari, who saw her son after 23 years, hugged Prakash. Following this, Prakash was taken to the Chandigarh Tamil Sangam and is currently being kept there. Arrangements have been made to bring him to Coimbatore tomorrow, said Rajasekaran, general secretary of the Chandigarh Tamil Sangam.
Prakash, who ran away from home 23 years ago, was sold to someone on the Pakistani border. There, he was chained and occasionally given food, before he was rescued.
Also Read