ETV Bharat / bharat

22-Year-Old Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Boys Over Four Years In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar

22-Year-Old Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Boys Over Four Years In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar ( ETV Bharat )

Nandurbar: Maharashtra Police claimed to have arrested a 22-year-old man in Nandurbar district for allegedly sexually assaulting minors and young men over a period of about four years.

Chetan Prakash Koli, a resident of Raisingpura in Nandurbar, was arrested on Saturday from a papaya farm near Bhone Phata after police received a tip-off that he had allegedly lured a minor boy there, said police.

A court remanded him to police custody till August 12 after being produced before it.

Nandurbar District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashwini Sanap said that a special team was formed to raid the area and arrest the accused. “Plainclothes officers monitored the Bhone Phata area and surrounded the suspect upon his arrival. Although Koli tried to flee, he was apprehended,” she said.

During an examination of Koli’s mobile phone in the presence of witnesses and forensic experts, objectionable video and photos were found. “His mobile contained over 600 videos and photographs depicting sexual abuse in a hidden folder. The forensic team has preserved this material as digital evidence,” said an official, who is part of the probe team.

He alleged that Koli had been targeting minors and young men since 2022. “He lured victims with money, developed a relationship of trust and then sexually abused them. The accused would record the acts and threaten victims with sharing the material on social media,” the officials added.