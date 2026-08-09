22-Year-Old Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Boys Over Four Years In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar
After the arrest for sexual assaults, the accused was produced before court which remanded him to police custody until August 12, reports Devendra Mali
Published : August 9, 2026 at 2:15 PM IST
Nandurbar: Maharashtra Police claimed to have arrested a 22-year-old man in Nandurbar district for allegedly sexually assaulting minors and young men over a period of about four years.
Chetan Prakash Koli, a resident of Raisingpura in Nandurbar, was arrested on Saturday from a papaya farm near Bhone Phata after police received a tip-off that he had allegedly lured a minor boy there, said police.
A court remanded him to police custody till August 12 after being produced before it.
Nandurbar District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashwini Sanap said that a special team was formed to raid the area and arrest the accused. “Plainclothes officers monitored the Bhone Phata area and surrounded the suspect upon his arrival. Although Koli tried to flee, he was apprehended,” she said.
During an examination of Koli’s mobile phone in the presence of witnesses and forensic experts, objectionable video and photos were found. “His mobile contained over 600 videos and photographs depicting sexual abuse in a hidden folder. The forensic team has preserved this material as digital evidence,” said an official, who is part of the probe team.
He alleged that Koli had been targeting minors and young men since 2022. “He lured victims with money, developed a relationship of trust and then sexually abused them. The accused would record the acts and threaten victims with sharing the material on social media,” the officials added.
Police said they were working to identify additional victims and determine the full extent of the alleged offences.
Police Constable Rupesh Pagare has lodged a formal complaint on behalf of the state at the City Police Station in the case. As a result, a case has been filed against Koli under Sections 308 (3) and 351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The investigation is being conducted by the Nandurbar City Police under the supervision of senior district police officials, including DSP Sanap, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashit Kamble, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Hanumant Gaikwad.
Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Sanjay Puranik welcomed the police action and said authorities had responded promptly after receiving information about the alleged exploitation of a child.
Social activists have urged that the hearing of the case should be taken in a fast-track court. Puranik has also urged authorities to consider appointing a senior lawyer to ensure timely legal assistance and justice for the victims.
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