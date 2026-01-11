ETV Bharat / bharat

‘22 Dead In 10 Days’: Rogue Tusked Elephant Turns Jharkhand’s Chaibasa Into A Death Zone

By Devendra Kumar

Chaibasa: “Stay away from elephants; don’t go out at night,” the forest department of Jharkhand has repeatedly appealed to residents in Chaibasa district amid fear, as a single-tusked elephant was involved in a series of deadly attacks.

According to officials, the wild elephant killed at least 22 people in the past 10 days, as it has been on a violent rampage since January 1.

“Despite multiple efforts with the support of district administration, the elephant continues to evade capture. This is becoming a serious challenge in managing human-wildlife conflict in the area,” they said.

Forest officials had attempted to tranquilise the elephant three times but failed. On Friday evening, multiple teams managed to drive the elephant towards forest areas in neighbouring Odisha. However, the animal was pushed back by Odisha’s alert forest personnel due to security concerns.

“The elephant has re-entered the Chaibasa region, prompting us to start a fresh search and appeal to residents to remain indoors,” said an official.

‘22 Dead In 10 Days’: Rogue Tusked Elephant Turns Jharkhand’s Chaibasa Into A Death Zone (ETV Bharat)

The forest department has also pressed specialist teams from the ‘Tara Rescue Team’ in West Bengal, Odisha and Gujarat to provide services to control the elephant using modern equipment.

“The experts from Tara also struggled to manage the animal’s aggression as the elephant fatally attacked one of the team’s experts. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died during treatment,” the official said.

Aditya Narayan, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Chaibasa, said the elephant had become “extremely violent” as he had been separated from his herd and was moving at a rapid pace.