21st Century Is Of India And ASEAN: PM Modi

Published : October 26, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST|
Updated : October 26, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: Attending the 22nd Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit at Kuala Lumpur virtually on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 21st century is the century of India and ASEAN nations, and reaffirmed that the bloc is a major pillar of India's Act East Policy.
"The 21st century is our century, the century of India and ASEAN," PM Modi said in his virtual address, stressing the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and civilizational bonds.
He congratulated Malaysia and its Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for successfully hosting the summit and commended the Philippines for serving as the country coordinator for India. Further, he welcomed East Timor's inclusion as the 11th member state of ASEAN. Modi extended condolences on the demise of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit.
He noted that India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. "India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. We do not just share geography, but are also connected by strong historical ties and shared values," he added.
He emphasised that India and ASEAN are fellow travellers in the Global South, working together to ensure stability, growth, and prosperity. "Even in this era of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has shown steady progress," he said, adding that the strong partnership is emerging as a key foundation for global stability and development.
In his six-minute address, Modi reaffirmed India's consistent support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, underscoring that cooperation between the two regions is vital for peace and prosperity across Asia. "ASEAN is not just part of our foreign policy but a cornerstone of India's Act East vision," he said, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
"India has always fully supported 'ASEAN centrality' and ASEAN's outlook on the Indo-Pacific. Even in these times of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has made steady progress. Our strong partnership is emerging as a powerful foundation for global stability and growth," Modi said.
He said India has "stood firmly with its ASEAN friends" in every crisis, and the two-way cooperation in the spheres of maritime security and the blue economy is growing rapidly. "In light of this, we are declaring 2026 as the ASEAN-India year of maritime cooperation," he announced.
"We are also vigorously advancing cooperation in education, tourism, science and technology, health, green energy and cybersecurity. We will continue to work together to preserve our shared cultural heritage and strengthen people-to-people ties," he said.
ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries, including the US, China, Japan and Australia, are its dialogue partners. The ASEAN-India dialogue relations started with the establishment of a sectoral partnership in 1992, which graduated to a full dialogue partnership in December 1995 and a summit-level partnership in 2002. The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in 2012.
The two-way relations between India and ASEAN have been on a significant upswing in the last few years, with focus being on boosting cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence.
[With agency inputs]
