21st Century Is Of India And ASEAN: PM Modi

New Delhi: Attending the 22nd Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN)-India Summit at Kuala Lumpur virtually on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 21st century is the century of India and ASEAN nations, and reaffirmed that the bloc is a major pillar of India's Act East Policy.

"The 21st century is our century, the century of India and ASEAN," PM Modi said in his virtual address, stressing the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and civilizational bonds.

He congratulated Malaysia and its Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for successfully hosting the summit and commended the Philippines for serving as the country coordinator for India. Further, he welcomed East Timor's inclusion as the 11th member state of ASEAN. Modi extended condolences on the demise of Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit.

He noted that India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. "India and ASEAN together represent nearly one-fourth of the world's population. We do not just share geography, but are also connected by strong historical ties and shared values," he added.

He emphasised that India and ASEAN are fellow travellers in the Global South, working together to ensure stability, growth, and prosperity. "Even in this era of uncertainty, the India-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has shown steady progress," he said, adding that the strong partnership is emerging as a key foundation for global stability and development.

In his six-minute address, Modi reaffirmed India's consistent support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, underscoring that cooperation between the two regions is vital for peace and prosperity across Asia. "ASEAN is not just part of our foreign policy but a cornerstone of India's Act East vision," he said, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to building a peaceful, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.