ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad 2030 Commonwealth Games: SAI, MyBharat Launch Nationwide Campaigns

New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India (SAI), in collaboration with MyBharat, has launched three nationwide engagement initiatives ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2030, which is set to be hosted in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The campaigns aim to boost sporting spirit, creativity and youth participation across the country under the theme '#CWG2030InBharat'.

The initiatives include the 'Commonwealth Games 2030 Torch Design Contest', the ‘CWG Reel Challenge’ and the ‘Commonwealth Games 2030 Quiz’. All three programmes are free of cost and open to MyBharat users across India.

The Torch Design Contest invites participants to create a torch concept inspired by India's culture, heritage, innovation, sustainability and sporting excellence.

Entries can be submitted in digital or hand-drawn format between May 11 and May 20. Winners will receive Fit India hampers and recognition certificates.

Under the CWG Reel Challenge, participants can create short reels showcasing India’s sporting culture, local sports infrastructure, fitness awareness and enthusiasm for hosting the 2030 Games. The challenge is open from May 7 to May 16, with top creators set to receive Fit India hampers from SAI.