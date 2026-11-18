ETV Bharat / bharat

After Mathura Meet, BJP Plans Statewide Outreach For 2027 Polls; PM Modi, Amit Shah To Tour UP From Next Month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Union Minister JP Nadda and other NDA leaders wave Tiranga during the recent NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting in New Delhi ( Representational Image/ANI )

Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the party formulating a comprehensive strategy to strengthen its grassroots and mobilise party workers ahead of the polls.

Following its two-day strategy meeting in Mathura, the saffron party has shifted all its focus towards organising booth-level programmes to directly engage with grassroots workers.

As per the plans, party's top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin will lead an extensive statewide campaign from next month. The schedule of the top leaders is currently being finalised.

Apart from this, the party will also hold conferences of power centres, which will be addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Moreover, the party has planned to organise 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' across all six regions of Uttar Pradesh. These yatras, scheduled to begin next month, will be led by senior state leaders and culminate in a massive rally in Lucknow, where PM Modi is expected to address the gathering.

All the state ministers have been assigned responsibility for different districts, and asked to interact with senior party workers, listen to their concerns and honour their contributions.

Sources said the party has resolved to move forward with the principle of "workers first".