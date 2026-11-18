After Mathura Meet, BJP Plans Statewide Outreach For 2027 Polls; PM Modi, Amit Shah To Tour UP From Next Month
After finalising its poll issues at Mathura meeting, BJP is planning a mega statewide campaign to mobilise party workers ahead of elections, reports Anamika Ratna.
Published : November 18, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with the party formulating a comprehensive strategy to strengthen its grassroots and mobilise party workers ahead of the polls.
Following its two-day strategy meeting in Mathura, the saffron party has shifted all its focus towards organising booth-level programmes to directly engage with grassroots workers.
As per the plans, party's top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin will lead an extensive statewide campaign from next month. The schedule of the top leaders is currently being finalised.
Apart from this, the party will also hold conferences of power centres, which will be addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah.
Moreover, the party has planned to organise 'Jan Ashirwad Yatras' across all six regions of Uttar Pradesh. These yatras, scheduled to begin next month, will be led by senior state leaders and culminate in a massive rally in Lucknow, where PM Modi is expected to address the gathering.
All the state ministers have been assigned responsibility for different districts, and asked to interact with senior party workers, listen to their concerns and honour their contributions.
Sources said the party has resolved to move forward with the principle of "workers first".
Meetings have also been planned to gather feedback from the workers on the functioning of the organisation and the government, based on which candidate selection and ticket distribution process would be determined.
Additionally, YouTubers and social media influencers will be identified in each district. The party will extensively use digital platforms and voices to disseminate its achievements to the general public.
This apart, BJP will organise women's conferences in all assembly constituencies, with the party's various fronts instructed to hold separate conferences in the respective districts.
The campaign plan comes after a two-day brainstorming session held in Mathura on November 16 and 17, where around 50 senior BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, discussed the party's strategy for the 2027 elections.
The meeting identified five key issues, described by the party as its 'Mahamantras', to guide its electoral campaign. These include construction of a grand temple at Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), infrastructure development, improvement in law and order, and promotion of nationalism and cultural heritage.
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