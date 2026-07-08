ETV Bharat / bharat

2027 NEET-UG Plan: Computer-Based Test To Be Spread Over 6 Days Across More Than 1,000 Centres

New Delhi: Medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which is set to be conducted as a computer-based test from next year, will be spread over at least six days across more than 1,000 centres, sources said. National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET)-UG is the largest undergraduate entrance exam in the country with nearly 25 lakh candidates appearing for the crucial test.

Following a controversy over paper leak and irregularities in the exam, the Centre announced that the exam will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) rather than a pen and paper based one. Detailed deliberations have been going on for several years between education and health ministries on whether to conduct the NEET-UG in pen and paper or online mode.

"Just like JEE which is conducted for admission to engineering colleges, the exam will be spread over at least six days. The exam centres will be selected after scrutiny about their credibility and infrastructure availability," a source said, adding a detailed plan is still being firmed up.