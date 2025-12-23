ETV Bharat / bharat

Piyush Goyal Meets AIADMK Gen Sec Edappadi K Palaniswami Initiates Seat Sharing Talks

BJP is likely to demand 30 seats, about ten more than it contested in the 2021 Assembly election, from the AIADMK

2026 TN Polls: Piyush Goyal Meets Palaniswami In Chennai
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File/IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 23, 2025 at 2:33 PM IST

Chennai: BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal, initiated seat-sharing talks with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami here on Tuesday.

Goyal, the union minister and senior BJP leader, was accompanied by co-incharge for the state Arjun Ram Meghwal, party's state chief Nainar Nagenthran, and TN in-charge Dr P Sudhakar Reddy. The BJP team was received by Palaniswami and his party seniors at a hotel here, where the talks commenced.

An insider told PTI that the BJP was likely to demand 30 seats, about ten more than it contested in the 2021 Assembly election, from the AIADMK.

Goyal, who was given a rousing reception by the party members at the airport here, discussed the current political situation and alliance during a meeting of the BJP core committee leaders at party headquarters, Kamalalayam. "He and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Tamil Nadu co-incharge, will meet our alliance leaders," BJP Mahila Morcha president and legislator Vanathi Srinivasan said.

Asked if the party would demand more seats from the AIADMK this time, she told reporters that a final decision on the number and the constituencies would be made by the party high command. "We will submit our recommendation, and our leadership will make the final decision and announce," she said.

Besides her, state chief Nainar Nagenthran, Union Minister L Murugan, Tamil Nadu in-charge Dr P Sudhakar Reddy, Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan and others met Goyal and Meghwal. Goyal, on his maiden visit to the state after taking over as the BJP's election in-charge for Tamil Nadu. He would meet Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi during his brief visit. (With PTI inputs).

