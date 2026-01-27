ETV Bharat / bharat

Interview | If You Write A Straight Historical Novel, You’re Lying: Indian-Origin German Author Mithu Sanyal

Kozhikode: In Germany, author Mithu Sanyal says, she is "very Indian." In India, she is unmistakably German. "For decades, Germany officially denied the existence of race as a category, partly as a response to its Nazi past. Yet the lived experience of mixed-race Germans told a different story. People were encouraged to be 'only German' while simultaneously being told they were not quite German enough," Sanyal told Eenadu-ETV Bharat at the 2026 Kerala Literature Festival, which is popularly known as KLF.

At KLF, Sanyal held a session on January 24, 2026, about memory, representation, and identity in collaboration with Sandbox Collective, a women-led organisation that curates the Feminist Library within the pavilion. On the same day, she also engaged in conversation with author Sanjana Ramachandran on 'Body, Desire And The Politics Of Representation'.

Sanyal's work, from her pioneering cultural history of the vulva to her explorations of postcolonial memory, feminism, and race, refuses euphemism. Her debut Identitti explored the complex relationship between identity and race. She insists on naming what societies prefer to obscure. The fact that it took nearly a decade for her first non-fiction book Vulva to be recognised globally reveals not its provocation, but our collective discomfort with precision.

The Cost Of Naming Things

If memory is contested, language is explosive. Sanyal’s work has long insisted on naming what societies prefer to obscure. Her book on the cultural history of the vulva did exactly that. The inspiration, she explained, was linguistic absurdity. We routinely use the word "vagina" to describe the visible external genitalia, when anatomically that is incorrect.

The vagina is an internal canal; the visible structure is the vulva. "We wouldn't say 'testicle' when we mean 'penis'," she pointed out. So why this error? The answer, she suspected, had a history. The lack of accurate language reflected centuries of discomfort with female anatomy... not ignorance, but avoidance.

When the book was published, it did not immediately change the world. It took nearly 10 years before it was rediscovered and recognised globally, suddenly becoming essential reading at feminist gatherings... even at events hosted by institutions as unlikely as the World Bank. The delay, Sanyal suggests, says less about the book and more about our collective unease with precision.

Memory, Power, and the Politics of Forgetting

"In Germany today," Sanyal told us, "postcolonial studies have become politically contested terrain. Right-wing groups weaponise accusations of antisemitism to shut down conversations on colonial violence." As Sanyal pointed out, this is not how serious scholarship operates. "In universities, Holocaust scholars and colonial historians often work closely together," she said, recognising that histories of violence do not compete but rather illuminate one another. It is only on public stages, in political discourse, that memory becomes a zero-sum game.

For Sanyal, identity was never abstract. Her first memory is not a toy or a book, but her mother's relief upon securing her a German passport in 1975, the year women were finally allowed to pass citizenship to their children. This detail, which could easily be dismissed as bureaucratic trivia, is in fact revealing. Citizenship, which is often framed as a neutral legal category, is one of humanity's most powerful fictional constructs. It determines who belongs, who is protected, and who is expendable. For Sanyal’s mother, that passport was an act of survival.

Modern states manage populations through documents, databases, and categories. Sanyal’s life demonstrates how those systems seep into the most intimate corners of memory.