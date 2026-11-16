ETV Bharat / bharat

2025 Red Fort Blast: SC Transfers Cases From J&K, Haryana To Delhi NIA Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the transfer of two criminal cases linked to the November 2025 Red Fort Metro station bomb blast from courts in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana to a special court in New Delhi for trial.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar. The bench passed the order on a plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the transfer of the two cases to Delhi.

The bench also directed that the three FIRs registered in the matter in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana, be clubbed together for a joint trial before the special NIA court in Delhi. The NIA moved the apex court seeking a consolidation of all criminal cases registered in the matter and sought the transfer of the J&K and Haryana proceedings to a special NIA court in Delhi.

The NIA contended that all three cases originated from the same larger conspiracy. The central agency said the cases involved overlapping accused and evidentiary material. After the apex court allowed the NIA’s plea, the Delhi NIA court will now examine all proceedings connected to the alleged network together.

In November, 2025, a Hyundai car exploded near gate No. 3 of the Lal Qila (Red Fort) metro station in Delhi.