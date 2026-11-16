2025 Red Fort Blast: SC Transfers Cases From J&K, Haryana To Delhi NIA Court
The SC bench directed the three FIRs registered in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana, be clubbed together for joint trial before special NIA court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 16, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the transfer of two criminal cases linked to the November 2025 Red Fort Metro station bomb blast from courts in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana to a special court in New Delhi for trial.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar. The bench passed the order on a plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the transfer of the two cases to Delhi.
The bench also directed that the three FIRs registered in the matter in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana, be clubbed together for a joint trial before the special NIA court in Delhi. The NIA moved the apex court seeking a consolidation of all criminal cases registered in the matter and sought the transfer of the J&K and Haryana proceedings to a special NIA court in Delhi.
The NIA contended that all three cases originated from the same larger conspiracy. The central agency said the cases involved overlapping accused and evidentiary material. After the apex court allowed the NIA’s plea, the Delhi NIA court will now examine all proceedings connected to the alleged network together.
In November, 2025, a Hyundai car exploded near gate No. 3 of the Lal Qila (Red Fort) metro station in Delhi.
The NIA traced the vehicle allegedly used in the blast to Dr Umar Un Nabi of Al-Falah University in Faridabad. During the early phase of the investigation, a Delhi court remanded key accused, including Amir Rashid Ali, to NIA custody. The explosion triggered parallel investigations across multiple states, uncovering an alleged wider conspiracy.
The Jammu & Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) subsequently arrested 10 accused, including four doctors. One of them has also been chargesheeted in the Delhi blast case. In Haryana, investigators carried out separate arrests and seizures as part of the probe into the alleged terror plot.
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