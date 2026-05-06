2024 Haldwani Riots Case: SC Nixes Order Granting Default Bail To Two Accused
The state government challenged the high court's January 2025 order granting default bail to Javed Siddiqui and Arshad Ayub in the apex court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 6, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court set aside an order granting default bail to two accused in a 2024 Haldwani arson and rioting case, stating the High Court committed a grave error in fact and law by extending the benefit of default bail to them. The apex court directed the accused to surrender before the trial court within two weeks.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta allowed the appeal filed by the Uttarakhand government. The state government challenged the high court's January 2025 order granting default bail to Javed Siddiqui and Arshad Ayub in the apex court.
An accused is entitled to "default bail" if the investigation is not complete within 60 or 90 days -– depending on the prescribed punishment for the offence. The bench, in its May 4 order, said: "In our opinion, the high court committed grave error in facts as well as in law in extending the benefit of default bail to the respondents”.
The bench said having gone through the record, it finds that the high court has completely gone wrong in casting aspersions on the conduct of the investigating officer in failing to complete the investigation within a period of 90 days.
The bench said it may be noted here that the FIR had been filed in relation to an incident of widespread arson, rioting and damage to public property, including the building of the police station, wherein a large number of accused persons were arraigned with the allegation of using petrol bombs and other arsenal in the incident.
The bench said a few other incidents of the similar nature took place in the nearby areas in relation to which separate FIRs were filed.
"In our opinion, it was absolutely unreasonable of the High Court to have observed that the investigating agency had not proceeded with investigation at a reasonable pace or that it had acted with lethargy," said the bench.
The bench said the observation that only 8 official witnesses and 4 public witnesses had been examined in three months is factually incorrect as has been pointed out by Deputy Advocate General of Uttarakhand Jatinder Kumar Sethi, because in the said period of 90 days, the statements of 65 witnesses had been recorded by the investigating agency.
"Thus, without a doubt, the investigation was proceeding with utmost expediency in a case which would have presented grave challenges to the investigation agency, considering the magnitude of the crime and the large number of accused and witnesses," it observed.
The bench said the high court failed to advert to the important fact that the accused respondents never challenged the orders of extension of time and rejection of bail by promptly approaching the High Court and instead waited till September, 2024 before filing the appeal.
The bench said it is not in dispute that long before the appeal came to be filed, investigation was completed and chargesheet had been filed. "Thus, we are of the opinion that by the time, the accused respondents approached the High Court, they had lost the right to seek default bail by their acquiescence. Consequently, the impugned order does not stand to scrutiny and is hereby set aside," said the bench.
The bench said the accused respondents shall surrender before the trial court within a period of two weeks from today, failing which the trial court shall take stringent measures to take them into custody. The bench said the accused respondents shall be at liberty to apply for regular bail, which shall be considered on its own merits without being influenced by any observations made hereinabove.
An FIR was registered in February 2024 for the alleged offences, including under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities Act, 1967. The bench noted the two accused were arrested on February 9, 2024. The bench said that the time for the completion of the investigation was extended in the case and, ultimately, a chargesheet against the accused was filed on July 7, 2024, within the extended period, which was coming to an end on July 11, 2024.
In September 2024, the accused appealed to the high court, challenging the trial court orders that rejected their application for default bail and extended the time for investigation completion.
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