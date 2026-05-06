ETV Bharat / bharat

2024 Haldwani Riots Case: SC Nixes Order Granting Default Bail To Two Accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court set aside an order granting default bail to two accused in a 2024 Haldwani arson and rioting case, stating the High Court committed a grave error in fact and law by extending the benefit of default bail to them. The apex court directed the accused to surrender before the trial court within two weeks.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta allowed the appeal filed by the Uttarakhand government. The state government challenged the high court's January 2025 order granting default bail to Javed Siddiqui and Arshad Ayub in the apex court.

An accused is entitled to "default bail" if the investigation is not complete within 60 or 90 days -– depending on the prescribed punishment for the offence. The bench, in its May 4 order, said: "In our opinion, the high court committed grave error in facts as well as in law in extending the benefit of default bail to the respondents”.

The bench said having gone through the record, it finds that the high court has completely gone wrong in casting aspersions on the conduct of the investigating officer in failing to complete the investigation within a period of 90 days.

The bench said it may be noted here that the FIR had been filed in relation to an incident of widespread arson, rioting and damage to public property, including the building of the police station, wherein a large number of accused persons were arraigned with the allegation of using petrol bombs and other arsenal in the incident.

The bench said a few other incidents of the similar nature took place in the nearby areas in relation to which separate FIRs were filed.

"In our opinion, it was absolutely unreasonable of the High Court to have observed that the investigating agency had not proceeded with investigation at a reasonable pace or that it had acted with lethargy," said the bench.