Malda Shake-UP: Ex-BJP Candidate Motiur Rahman Joins TMC; Minister Tajmul's Ticket Prospect In Jeopardy?

By Partha Das

Malda: Harishchandrapur assembly constituency in Malda district, bordering Bihar, has been a stronghold of the Left parties since the 1980s. Even during the strong Trinamool Congress wave in 2011 and 2016, the party could not make much headway in the constituency. But the party turned the tide in 2021, winning the seat.

Before the 2026 polls, it looks like the TMC has gained an upper hand over the BJP, having effected a defection of its 2021 candidate Matibur Rahman from the constituency. He has recently joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.

Now, TMC candidate Tajmul Hossain’s prospects of getting a re-nomination from the constituency become uncertain. Tajmul Hossain won from this constituency with a TMC ticket in 2021 and is currently a minister in the state cabinet.

However, in the past five years several factors have combined to force the Trinamool leadership to look for alternatives for the Harishchandrapur constituency.

In the 2021 election, there was a three-cornered contest in the Harishchandrapur seat. Finally, Trinamool candidate Tajmul Hossain bagged 122,527 votes, BJP’s Matiur Rahman received 45,054 votes, and Congress candidate Mustaq Alam from the Left-Congress alliance received 29,396 votes. Tajmul won the election, leaving the opposition candidate far behind. In the 2016 election, Tajmul had also contested on a Trinamool ticket but he lost.

That time Congress candidate Mustaq Alam defeated him by 95,075 votes. In that election BJP candidate Sabarlal Kedia received 25,889 votes. In 2011, Tajmul had won from this constituency as a Forward Bloc candidate. Poll statistics show that Tajmul Hossain’s influence in the Harishchandrapur constituency was not very weak.

So, has Tajmul fallen out of favour?

Local people said the problem is not Tajmul but his brother Jammu Rahman. Since Tajmul became a minister, Jammu has allegedly turned arrogant. Locals are extremely irritated by his behaviour.