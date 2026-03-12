Malda Shake-UP: Ex-BJP Candidate Motiur Rahman Joins TMC; Minister Tajmul's Ticket Prospect In Jeopardy?
Sources said Tajmul Hossain, who won from Harishchandrapur in 2021 and is currently a minister, has fallen out of favour with the TMC top brass.
Published : March 12, 2026 at 10:49 PM IST
By Partha Das
Malda: Harishchandrapur assembly constituency in Malda district, bordering Bihar, has been a stronghold of the Left parties since the 1980s. Even during the strong Trinamool Congress wave in 2011 and 2016, the party could not make much headway in the constituency. But the party turned the tide in 2021, winning the seat.
Before the 2026 polls, it looks like the TMC has gained an upper hand over the BJP, having effected a defection of its 2021 candidate Matibur Rahman from the constituency. He has recently joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.
Now, TMC candidate Tajmul Hossain’s prospects of getting a re-nomination from the constituency become uncertain. Tajmul Hossain won from this constituency with a TMC ticket in 2021 and is currently a minister in the state cabinet.
However, in the past five years several factors have combined to force the Trinamool leadership to look for alternatives for the Harishchandrapur constituency.
In the 2021 election, there was a three-cornered contest in the Harishchandrapur seat. Finally, Trinamool candidate Tajmul Hossain bagged 122,527 votes, BJP’s Matiur Rahman received 45,054 votes, and Congress candidate Mustaq Alam from the Left-Congress alliance received 29,396 votes. Tajmul won the election, leaving the opposition candidate far behind. In the 2016 election, Tajmul had also contested on a Trinamool ticket but he lost.
That time Congress candidate Mustaq Alam defeated him by 95,075 votes. In that election BJP candidate Sabarlal Kedia received 25,889 votes. In 2011, Tajmul had won from this constituency as a Forward Bloc candidate. Poll statistics show that Tajmul Hossain’s influence in the Harishchandrapur constituency was not very weak.
So, has Tajmul fallen out of favour?
Local people said the problem is not Tajmul but his brother Jammu Rahman. Since Tajmul became a minister, Jammu has allegedly turned arrogant. Locals are extremely irritated by his behaviour.
Some local Trinamool leaders have even complained to Abhishek Banerjee about Jammu Rahman.
So what are the chances of Matibur, formerly of the BJP, of getting the ticket from Trinamool in the constituency this time? Local political circles are abuzz that this is a certainty. Matibur, who is an influential contractor from Uttar Pradesh, but now resides here, has connections across different political parties. Using that influence, he became the BJP candidate in the 2021 election. This time too he joined Trinamool on the condition of becoming a candidate.
However, Matibur said, “I did not join Trinamool with any condition. Mamata Didi serves the people. I also try to serve poor people. I stand beside people in times of crisis. Seeing Didi’s humanitarian service, I joined Trinamool. I don’t know who the party will nominate here. But if I am made the candidate, I will not step back from the fight.”
So will Trinamool deny a ticket even to a minister this time? Or is the party’s higher-ups thinking of fielding him from another seat? If Matibur becomes the Trinamool candidate, will his victory be smooth?
Residents of Harishchandrapur said that at present, Tajmul’s influence in the Harishchandrapur constituency has faded considerably. In that case, the Trinamool leadership may nominate Matibur. However, Matibur will also have to face opposition from Tajmul’s supporters. A section said there is a possibility of sabotage within the Trinamool Congress.
There is a problem with the Congress camp here as well. People in the area want a new face instead of Mostaq Alam as the Congress candidate. District president Isha Khan Choudhury said, “Right now, we are busy with the SIR process. There has been no discussion in the party yet about candidates. However, after discussions with the state unit and the AICC, a decision will be taken soon. At the moment, I cannot say anything about the candidate.”
There is also a problem regarding the candidate in the Left camp. Since 1982, the Forward Bloc has been contesting from this constituency. But this time, the CPM has claimed this seat. Discussions among Left leaders in Kolkata are also going on regarding this.
In this situation, the Trinamool Congress seems to be the frontrunner in this Muslim-dominated constituency and has effected a strategic defection in the BJP camp.