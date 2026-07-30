ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Rioting Case: SC Seeks Response Of Punjab CM, AAP Leaders On Chandigarh's Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the response of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders on the Chandigarh administration's plea against the quashing of a 2020 riots case by the high court.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to Mann and Aam Aadmi Party leaders Harpal Singh Cheema, Gurmeet Singh, Meet Hayer, Baljinder Kaur, Aman Arora and others.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said that it was a case of unlawful assembly and force was deployed, resulting in commission of a cognisable offence, but the high court quashed it in a "totally perverse order." The bench, after hearing arguments of Raju, issued notices to Mann and others.

On July 21, the top court orally observed that there was no allegation that the accused, including Mann, had "exhorted" a crowd protesting against the hike in electricity tariffs in Chandigarh in 2020.