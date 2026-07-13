ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 North-East Delhi Riots: Ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, 4 Convicted In IB Officer Ankit Sharma Murder Case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday convicted former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and four others for the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh also ordered the acquittal of six other accused in the case.

The Karkardooma Court held Hussain guilty under Sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person), 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Apart from Hussain, the court convicted four other accused — Javed, Anas, Nazim and Kasim — for the murder of Sharma.

The court, however, acquitted six accused of the charge of criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the IPC, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

The quantum of sentence is yet to be decided, with the court fixing a later date for hearing arguments on sentencing. The case relates to the killing of IB officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from a drain in the Khajuri Khas area on February 26, 2020, amid the communal violence that rocked North-East Delhi, claiming 53 lives and leaving around 200 people injured.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had filed a chargesheet in this case on June 3, 2020. The chargesheet stated that on February 24 and 25, 2020, Hussain led a mob from his house and a mosque near Chand Bagh Puliya, inciting communal violence. The chargesheet alleged a conspiracy to murder Sharma; the mob, led by Hussain, specifically targeted him. The incident occurred outside Hussain's house in the Khajuri Khas area. After killing Sharma, the mob dumped his body into a drain.

According to the police, individuals were seen dumping the body into the drain. Sharma's post-mortem report revealed 51 injury marks caused by a sharp-edged weapon. The chargesheet identified Hussain as the mastermind.