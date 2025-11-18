'2020 Delhi Riots Were Choreographed, Well-Designed, Not Communal', Delhi Police To SC
On the Delhi riots, police told the top court that it was not a spontaneous riot but an attack on the sovereignty of the nation.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 18, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday in the Supreme Court, vehemently opposed the bail pleas filed by activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others, in the February 2020 riots in the national capital, saying that the riots were choreographed, well-designed and well-crafted, instead of being a spontaneous act of violence, and it was an attack on the sovereignty of the nation.
The Delhi Police stressed that it was a systematic and synchronised attempt to divide the society on communal lines and divide the nation, and it is not a case of communal riot per se.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "First of all, that myth has to be busted. This was not a spontaneous riot. It was a well-designed, well-crafted, well-orchestrated, well-orchestrated, pre-planned, choreographed riot. That will emerge from the evidence collected”.
“Some groups clashed, there is violence, some animal is killed, there is violence. One community attacks another, and then there is violence. This was not a spontaneous act of violence. It was an attack on the sovereignty of the nation. I say this with a sense of responsibility”, submitted Mehta.
He added statement after statement; there is a clear and discernible attempt to divide the society on communal lines, and it was not merely an agitation against one particular act of the government.
“For example, Sharjeel Imam, a supposedly intellectual and for whom much narrative is built outside the court and no arguments were advanced inside the court. He (Imam) says that it is my heartfelt wish that there is chakka jam not just in Delhi but for every city where Muslims reside…he says, are Muslims incapacitated that they cannot close down Uttar Pradesh, despite Muslims being 30% of the population, why are cities able to run. He was not talking of only Delhi”, said Mehta.
He pressed that the riots were not Delhi-centric according to their plan, and riots could not spread due to the security agencies. “He (Imam) goes on to say that Muslims of the countries must unite and separate northeast from the country…it was not a spontaneous riot. It needs to be taken very seriously…then he says that the real goal is to ensure that Delhi does not get milk. This is not a protest as sought to be made out….”, said Mehta.
Mehta contended that one of the accused also challenged the authority of the court, and added that the accused are responsible for the delay in the trial of the case, and added, “We can complete the trial within 6 months, the moment they cooperate”.
Mehta said in some of the cases, the arguments went on for months over the opposing framing of the charges. He said in cases where it is difficult to secure bail on the facts of the case or persuade the court to release the accused on bail, the mechanism delays the trial, and says there is a delay in the trial.
“There was a systematic WhatsApp group, which we have recovered from them…. One of the photographs shown was not taken by us; it was recovered from one of the mobile phones which we recovered. A photograph where they are sitting together for the purpose of creating a conspiracy. WhatsApp chats show how the property has to be damaged, how the money is to be collected. Therefore, it was a systematic and synchronised attempt to divide the society on communal lines and divide the nation”, said Mehta, adding that it is not a case of communal riot per se.
Mehta said they will show the seriousness of the offence, and in that process, additional solicitor general S V Raju, who would argue the case before the bench, would demolish the narrative going on outside the court that something very serious is going on with some young people. Raju, also appearing for the Delhi police, is currently arguing, and the hearing will continue the day after tomorrow (Thursday).
Background
The petitioners moved the apex court against an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which rejected their bail in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) regarding the alleged larger conspiracy in connection with the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.
The Delhi High Court on September 2 denied bail to nine persons, including Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the case, saying “conspiratorial” violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests by citizens couldn’t be allowed. The Imam had already moved the apex court against the high court order.
Khalid, Imam and the rest of the accused persons were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. The violence erupted during the protests against the CAA and NRC.
Those who faced rejection include Khalid, Imam, Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima and Shadab Ahmed.
