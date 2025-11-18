ETV Bharat / bharat

'2020 Delhi Riots Were Choreographed, Well-Designed, Not Communal', Delhi Police To SC

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday in the Supreme Court, vehemently opposed the bail pleas filed by activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others, in the February 2020 riots in the national capital, saying that the riots were choreographed, well-designed and well-crafted, instead of being a spontaneous act of violence, and it was an attack on the sovereignty of the nation.

The Delhi Police stressed that it was a systematic and synchronised attempt to divide the society on communal lines and divide the nation, and it is not a case of communal riot per se.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, "First of all, that myth has to be busted. This was not a spontaneous riot. It was a well-designed, well-crafted, well-orchestrated, well-orchestrated, pre-planned, choreographed riot. That will emerge from the evidence collected”.

“Some groups clashed, there is violence, some animal is killed, there is violence. One community attacks another, and then there is violence. This was not a spontaneous act of violence. It was an attack on the sovereignty of the nation. I say this with a sense of responsibility”, submitted Mehta.

He added statement after statement; there is a clear and discernible attempt to divide the society on communal lines, and it was not merely an agitation against one particular act of the government.

“For example, Sharjeel Imam, a supposedly intellectual and for whom much narrative is built outside the court and no arguments were advanced inside the court. He (Imam) says that it is my heartfelt wish that there is chakka jam not just in Delhi but for every city where Muslims reside…he says, are Muslims incapacitated that they cannot close down Uttar Pradesh, despite Muslims being 30% of the population, why are cities able to run. He was not talking of only Delhi”, said Mehta.

He pressed that the riots were not Delhi-centric according to their plan, and riots could not spread due to the security agencies. “He (Imam) goes on to say that Muslims of the countries must unite and separate northeast from the country…it was not a spontaneous riot. It needs to be taken very seriously…then he says that the real goal is to ensure that Delhi does not get milk. This is not a protest as sought to be made out….”, said Mehta.

Mehta contended that one of the accused also challenged the authority of the court, and added that the accused are responsible for the delay in the trial of the case, and added, “We can complete the trial within 6 months, the moment they cooperate”.