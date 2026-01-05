ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots: SC To Deliver Verdict Today On Bail Pleas Of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid And Others

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce on Monday its verdict on the bail pleas of seven accused, including student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, in the alleged larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, which had left over 50 dead and more than 500 injured.

The bail pleas have been filed by Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa-ur-Rehman, Shadab Ahmed, and Mohd Saleem Khan, who have challenged the Delhi High Court order denying them bail in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 riots.

Notably, Saleem Khan, facing charges under the stringent UAPA, has been in the custody for more than five years.

A Bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria will deliver the judgment on Monday.

Earlier, on December 10, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on the batch of special leave petitions (SLPs) challenging the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant bail. After hearing both sides, Justice Kumar-led Bench directed the petitioners as well as the prosecution to file any additional documents in support of their submissions by December 18.

Opposing the bail pleas, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, had contended that the violence was not a spontaneous communal clash but a "well-designed, well-crafted, orchestrated and preplanned" attack on the sovereignty of the nation.