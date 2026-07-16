ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots: Sharjeel Imam Moves HC For Bail In UAPA Case

New Delhi: Student activist Sharjeel Imam on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court, seeking bail in a case under the anti-terror UAPA law concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in the city.

Imam's appeal challenging the trial court's July 4 decision to dismiss his second regular bail application is listed for hearing before a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan on Friday.

Imam was arrested on August 25, 2020, and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being one of the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens.